Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Kevin v. Chickering v. City Tire Co. Inc. d/b/a Lodge Tire Co. and John Doe

Allegation: Motor-vehicle negligence causing injury: $105,822.54

Filed: 9/21/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Bob Pion Buick-GMC Inc. v. Daigle’s Truckmaster Inc.

Allegation: Failure to pay for vehicle repairs: $9,619.23

Filed: 9/29/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Leah LaRock and Sarah Chartier v. Mardi Gras Entertainment Inc. and Anthony Santaniello, individually

Allegation: Breach of employment contract: $1,000,000+

Filed: 10/2/17

Dontay Hall v. Marc L. Nierman, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $101,400

Filed: 10/2/17

Emilio Hernandez v. Pyramid Management Group, LLC; Holyoke Mall Co., LP; Fahad Alsadoon; and Sarah Ali

Allegation: Negligence, escalator suddenly stopped, causing injury: $41,371.54

Filed: 10/3/17

Desert Aire, LLC f/k/a Desert Aire Corp. v. Sage Engineering & Contracting, Wojtkowski Bros. Inc., and Khem Organics Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract/mechanic’s lien: $39,338.62

Filed: 10/4/17

Matthew Buchberg v. Six Flags Entertainment Corp.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury on roller coaster: $40,866.79

Filed: 10/5/17

Geraldine DePretto v. Sears Roebuck & Co. and Pyramid Management Group

Allegation: Negligence, trip and fall causing injury: $24,055.03

Filed: 10/10/17

Peter M. Phillips v. Howmedica Osteonics Corp. d.b.a Stryker Orthopaedics

Allegation: Product liability: $2,500,000

Filed: 10/11/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Thomas Mulrooney v. Whole Foods Market and WS Asset Management

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $48,000+

Filed: 10/3/17

Lalla Orman v. Cumulus Media Inc.; Atwood Drive, LLC; Securitas Security Services USA; Amherst Development Associates, LLC d/b/a Hampshire Hospitality Group; and Oldway Leasing

Allegation: Negligence, fall in unlit area causing injury and property damage: $96,000

Filed: 10/12/17