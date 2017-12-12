Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Lisa A. Turowsky v. Cynthia Olson d/b/a Stylus

Allegation: Negligence causing injury, plaintiff fell down stairs in unlit area: $31,106.02

Filed: 10/30/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

A.C. Produce Inc. v. Pasquale’s Associates, LLC d/b/a Pasquale’s Italian Ristorante and Joseph M. Santaniello

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and received: $13,178.77

Filed: 11/6/17

Sergey Savonin v. Armstrong Flooring Inc. and the Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.

Allegation: Property damage caused by defective hardwood flooring: $19,870

Filed: 11/9/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Sitestuff Inc. d/b/a Yardi Marketplace Inc. v. Mattos Co. Inc.

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $73,674.17

Filed: 10/31/17

Irma Maldonado v. Stacy Pride d/b/a Nail Tique Spa

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $18,589.80

Filed: 11/1/17

Beverly Scott v. Sandip Maru, M.D. and Celso Dias, M.D.

Allegation: Medical malpractice, wrongful death: $35,000

Filed: 11/3/17

Ann Marie Hammon and Robbin M. Smith as co-guardians of Wayne Hammon, Ann Marie Hammon individually, and Ann Marie Hammon as parent and next friend of Austin Hammon v. Howard A. Smithline, M.D.; Thomas Kaye, M.D.; Sheldon Williams, PA; and Monique A. Cavanaugh, RN

Allegation: Medical malpractice: $6,000,000+

Filed: 11/9/17

Dianne Archambault v. Genesis Health Care Inc.

Allegation: Malpractice (delay in emergency medical treatment for resident of Heritage Hall North), wrongful death: $25,000+

Filed: 11/10/17

Jonathan Keller v. the Home Depot Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $111,885.35

Filed: 11/13/17

Therese M. Smith v. PRRC Inc. and Wakefern Food Corp.

Allegation: Negligence in stacked wooden pallet food display causing injury: $215,000

Filed: 11/13/17

Steven J. Marcus v. Hyundai Motor America and Gary Rome Auto Group Inc.

Allegation: Breach of warranty; vehicle lost all functionality, causing accident and injury: $1,142,753.81

Filed: 11/15/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Beautifeel-USA Inc. v. Shoe Fly Shoe Salons, LLC

Allegation: Breach of contract, money owed for goods and services: $8,178.16

Filed: 10/30/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Tammy Paquette and Gerald Paquette v. Ylfa Perry, M.D.; James Katz, M.D.; and Valley Medical Group

Allegation: Medical malpractice

Filed: 9/20/17

October Properties, LLC v. Van Pelt Precision Inc.

Allegation: Breach of lease agreements: $34,975

Filed: 10/24/17

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Crystal Little v. OFD Partners, LLC; Century Property Management; and Hampden County Property Services, LLC

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $22,147.20

Filed: 11/9/17