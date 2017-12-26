Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Julio Toledo v. Baystate Medical Center
Allegation: Negligence and assault and battery causing injury: $1,194.17
Filed: 11/24/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
All-Terior Painting, LLC v. 6 Woods Restoration Inc. d/b/a Rainbow Restoration and Joseph Wood individually
Allegation: Breach of contract, money owed for services completed: $19,646
Filed: 11/21/17
Julie Donahue v. PRRC Inc. d/b/a Price Rite
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000
Filed: 11/22/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Cynthia Girand v. Big Y Foods Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $63,508.25
Filed: 11/14/17
Jessica Rodriguez v. Pioneer Spine & Sports Physicians, P.C.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $14,894.08
Filed: 11/20/17
Emily McKay, et al, on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated v. Mardi Gras Entertainment d/b/a Center Stage, Anthony L. Santaniello, and its other corporate officers
Allegation: Employment contract dispute; misclassification as independent contractors, thereby depriving plaintiffs of wages, tips, and other benefits of employment
Filed: 11/20/17
Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Rykor Concrete & Civil Inc. and United States Fire Insurance Co.
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $61,192.40
Filed: 11/28/17
Erica Diaz v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and Springfield Area Transit Co.
Allegation: Negligence causing injury when PVTA bus struck plaintiff’s motor vehicle: $51,290.74
Filed: 11/30/17
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Rieker Shoe Corp. v. Shoefly Shoe Salons, LLC
Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $22,552.31
Filed: 11/15/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Easthampton Precision Manufacturing v. Samson Manufacturing Corp.
Allegation: Breach of contract: $418,972.35+
Filed: 11/15/17
Dorothy Gabriel v. Turn It Up Inc.
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $227,346.14
Filed: 11/24/17
Theodore Z. Davidson and Susan Davidson v. OSJ of North Adams, LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $796,105
Filed: 11/24/17