Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Julio Toledo v. Baystate Medical Center

Allegation: Negligence and assault and battery causing injury: $1,194.17

Filed: 11/24/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

All-Terior Painting, LLC v. 6 Woods Restoration Inc. d/b/a Rainbow Restoration and Joseph Wood individually

Allegation: Breach of contract, money owed for services completed: $19,646

Filed: 11/21/17

Julie Donahue v. PRRC Inc. d/b/a Price Rite

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $24,000

Filed: 11/22/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Cynthia Girand v. Big Y Foods Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $63,508.25

Filed: 11/14/17

Jessica Rodriguez v. Pioneer Spine & Sports Physicians, P.C.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $14,894.08

Filed: 11/20/17

Emily McKay, et al, on behalf of themselves and all others similarly situated v. Mardi Gras Entertainment d/b/a Center Stage, Anthony L. Santaniello, and its other corporate officers

Allegation: Employment contract dispute; misclassification as independent contractors, thereby depriving plaintiffs of wages, tips, and other benefits of employment

Filed: 11/20/17

Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Rykor Concrete & Civil Inc. and United States Fire Insurance Co.

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $61,192.40

Filed: 11/28/17

Erica Diaz v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority and Springfield Area Transit Co.

Allegation: Negligence causing injury when PVTA bus struck plaintiff’s motor vehicle: $51,290.74

Filed: 11/30/17

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Rieker Shoe Corp. v. Shoefly Shoe Salons, LLC

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $22,552.31

Filed: 11/15/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Easthampton Precision Manufacturing v. Samson Manufacturing Corp.

Allegation: Breach of contract: $418,972.35+

Filed: 11/15/17

Dorothy Gabriel v. Turn It Up Inc.

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $227,346.14

Filed: 11/24/17

Theodore Z. Davidson and Susan Davidson v. OSJ of North Adams, LLC

Allegation: Negligence causing injury: $796,105

Filed: 11/24/17