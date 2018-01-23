Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Eduardo Carattini v. Sargeant West II Apartments and Mount Holyoke Management, LLC
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,949
Filed: 12/13/17
Carmen Esquilin-Campos v. Sahara & Sahara, LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $6,362.20
Filed: 12/18/17
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
EP Floors Corp. v. District Cider Co. Inc.
Allegation: Breach of contract; failure to pay contractually required down payment for agreed-upon services: $19,742
Filed: 12/27/17
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Antonia Rodriguez v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, et al
Allegation: PVTA bus negligently struck plaintiff’s vehicle, causing injury: $8,969.95
Filed: 12/11/17
Linda Mansur v. 270 West Street Ludlow Realty Trust, Frank Arduino, and Holly Arduino
Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $60,890.60
Filed: 12/12/17
Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Ed Speight & Co. Inc. and Edward T. Speight
Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $74,700
Filed: 12/13/17
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
A.J. Virgilio Construction Inc. v. Town of Ware through its selectmen Nancy J. Talbot, Alan G. Whitney, Tracy R. Opalinski, John E. Carroll, and Michael P. Fountain
Allegation: Breach of contract; money owed for labor, materials, and equipment: $15,705.55
Filed: 12/19/17
Robert Shover v. G4S Secure Integration, LLC; Adesta, LLC; and John Doe as agent/manager
Allegation: Failure to pay prevailing wages, failure to pay overtime wages, fraud and misrepresentation: $100,000
Filed: 12/19/17
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Michael J. Duda v. Hulmes Transportation Services Ltd. and Michael Silva
Allegation: Negligence; failure to use shoulder belt to strap in plaintiff on Hulmes bus and failure to slow down at flashing yellow lights, causing injury when bus hit bump and plaintiff lifted out of his wheelchair and slammed back down: $152,106.75
Filed: 11/14/17
HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT
Pedro Perez and Travelers Insurance Co. v. Gilberto Rivera d/b/a Gil’s Auto Repair & Performance
Allegation: Negligence; failure to perform motor-vehicle inspection properly; plaintiff injured when vehicle’s suspension failed and wheel collapsed on the highway: $24,999
Filed: 12/14/17
PALMER DISTRICT COURT
Robert A. Staniewicz v. Riverview Auto Sales, LLC
Allegation: Fraud in sale of goods; breach of warranty: $10,000
Filed: 12/22/17
WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT
Krysten Gasparrini v. Massachusetts Willows Limited Partnership d/b/a the Willows Apartment Home
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $2,400.84
Filed: 1/5/18