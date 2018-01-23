Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Eduardo Carattini v. Sargeant West II Apartments and Mount Holyoke Management, LLC

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $1,949

Filed: 12/13/17

Carmen Esquilin-Campos v. Sahara & Sahara, LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $6,362.20

Filed: 12/18/17

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

EP Floors Corp. v. District Cider Co. Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract; failure to pay contractually required down payment for agreed-upon services: $19,742

Filed: 12/27/17

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Antonia Rodriguez v. Pioneer Valley Transit Authority, et al

Allegation: PVTA bus negligently struck plaintiff’s vehicle, causing injury: $8,969.95

Filed: 12/11/17

Linda Mansur v. 270 West Street Ludlow Realty Trust, Frank Arduino, and Holly Arduino

Allegation: Slip and fall causing injury: $60,890.60

Filed: 12/12/17

Alton E. Gleason Co. Inc. v. Ed Speight & Co. Inc. and Edward T. Speight

Allegation: Money owed for services, labor, and materials: $74,700

Filed: 12/13/17

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

A.J. Virgilio Construction Inc. v. Town of Ware through its selectmen Nancy J. Talbot, Alan G. Whitney, Tracy R. Opalinski, John E. Carroll, and Michael P. Fountain

Allegation: Breach of contract; money owed for labor, materials, and equipment: $15,705.55

Filed: 12/19/17

Robert Shover v. G4S Secure Integration, LLC; Adesta, LLC; and John Doe as agent/manager

Allegation: Failure to pay prevailing wages, failure to pay overtime wages, fraud and misrepresentation: $100,000

Filed: 12/19/17

FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT

Michael J. Duda v. Hulmes Transportation Services Ltd. and Michael Silva

Allegation: Negligence; failure to use shoulder belt to strap in plaintiff on Hulmes bus and failure to slow down at flashing yellow lights, causing injury when bus hit bump and plaintiff lifted out of his wheelchair and slammed back down: $152,106.75

Filed: 11/14/17

HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT

Pedro Perez and Travelers Insurance Co. v. Gilberto Rivera d/b/a Gil’s Auto Repair & Performance

Allegation: Negligence; failure to perform motor-vehicle inspection properly; plaintiff injured when vehicle’s suspension failed and wheel collapsed on the highway: $24,999

Filed: 12/14/17

PALMER DISTRICT COURT

Robert A. Staniewicz v. Riverview Auto Sales, LLC

Allegation: Fraud in sale of goods; breach of warranty: $10,000

Filed: 12/22/17

WESTFIELD DISTRICT COURT

Krysten Gasparrini v. Massachusetts Willows Limited Partnership d/b/a the Willows Apartment Home

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $2,400.84

Filed: 1/5/18