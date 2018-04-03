Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
FRANKLIN SUPERIOR COURT
Joanne Gahrmann v. Magic Wings Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury
Filed: 1/29/18
Margaret Q. Babbitt v. the J.N. Phillips Co., LLC d/b/a JN Phillips Auto Glass, et al
Allegation: Negligence; plaintiff was exposed to and inhaled glass dust and fragments left in car after windshield replacement, causing injury: $2,781.22
Filed: 2/15/18
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
Miguel Lopez v. Seniority Social Adult Day Care Inc. and Susan A. Shapiro
Allegation: Negligent maintenance of property; slip and fall causing injury: $5,523
Filed: 2/12/18
Breckwood Realty, LLC v. One Rate Wireless, LLC, DIGICOMMA Inc., and DIGICOMCT Inc.
Allegation: Breach of lease agreement: $11,123.81
Filed: 3/2/18
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Pride Convenience Inc. v. Fletcher Donuts, LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $25,000+
Filed: 2/20/18
Julianne Dandy v. The Skin & Body Boudoir, LLC
Allegation: Negligence causing injury; breach of implied and express warranties: $154,489.80
Filed: 2/21/18
John P. Rydzak Sr. v. B.E. Donuts d/b/a Dunkin’ Donuts
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $60,520
Filed: 2/22/18
Ronald Jackson v. Way Finders Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $11,500
Filed: 2/23/18
Elena Ocasio v. Marino Realty Corp. and E and J’s Landscaping Service, LLC
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $100,000
Filed: 2/26/18
Lisandra Virella, personal representative of the estate of Emmanuel Virella v. Kimberly Rutherford, M.D. and Ear, Nose and Throat Surgeons of Western New England, LLC
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $25,000+
Filed: 2/26/18
Matthew Brennan v. Pioneer Valley Condominium Assoc.
Allegation: Negligence, breach of implied warranty of habitability; slip and fall causing injury: $51,920.11
Filed: 2/27/18
Donna Bourget v. Tri State CDL Training
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $34,325.18
Filed: 3/6/18
HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT
Interland Real Estate, LLC v. Urban Power USA Inc. and Mark Maynard
Allegation: Unpaid rent, use, and occupancy; damages to property: $22,471.04
Filed: 2/21/18
Charles Hopkins v. Jones Group Realtors; Gerald Jones, broker; and Micki Anderson, agent
Allegation: Breach of fiduciary duty of confidentiality; defendents negligently maintained personal and confidential information, allowing unknown others to defraud plaintiff: $15,000
Filed: 3/2/18
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Brenda Liimatainen v. Nancy A. Balin, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $75,000
Filed: 2/22/18
Denise Wickland v. Kristen Kelly, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $30,000
Filed: 2/27/18