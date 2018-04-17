Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.

CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT

Michael Elbery v. Frazier Auto Service Inc.

Allegation: Multiple incidents of damage to truck: $1,600

Filed: 2/8/18

Dianna Eaglen v. Cedar Auto Sales, LLC

Allegation: Breach of warranty, misrepresentation, and unjust enrichment: $10,000

Filed: 3/8/18

HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT

Michael Bessey v. Wal-Mart Stores East, LP and Alan Siok d/b/a Siok & Son Excavation

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $3,846

Filed: 3/9/18

Tayvion Harris by his mother and next friend, Christy Cussion, and Chrissy Cussion individually v. John Doe and R.C. Jackson Transportation Co., LLC

Allegation: Negligence; while being transported from daycare, plaintiff came out of his booster seat and fell out passenger door of moving vehicle, causing injury: $2,590.24

Filed: 3/14/18

Hop River Concrete Inc. v. CFI Design Management Inc. and 295 Burnett Road, LLC

Allegation: Money owed for services provided: $21,102.06

Filed: 3/16/18

Perkins Paper, LLC v. Gigi’s Pizzeria, LLC and Jacob A. Decesare

Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $4,338.32

Filed: 3/16/18

Jessica Aitken v. 342 Inc., Thomas P. Murphy, and Daniel v. Dineen

Allegation: Failure to pay wages owed, failure to pay minimum wage, and unlawful withholding of tips: $25,000

Filed: 3/19/18

HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT

Donna McAdam v. Pyramid Management Group, LLC

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $43,517.94

Filed: 3/5/18

Christopher Richard v. G4S Secure Integration, LLC; Adesta, LLC; and John Doe as agent/manager

Allegation: Failure to pay prevailing wages, failure to pay overtime wages, fraud and misrepresentation, fraudulent concealment: $100,000

Filed: 3/6/18

Shamar Goldsberry and Patricia Goldsberry v. Northern Heights, LP

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $59,358.61

Filed: 3/8/18

Rebecca Garcia v. Neighborhood Homes, LP

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $8,803.15

Filed: 3/8/18

Donna Bourget v. Tri-State CDL Training Center Inc.

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $52,418

Filed: 3/8/18

Elizabeth Pezzote-McMahon v. Stop and Shop

Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $5,350.07

Filed: 3/9/18

Richard Thompson and Donna Thompson v. Sturdy Home Improvement Inc.

Allegation: Breach of contract, negligent infliction of emotional distress: $125,000

Filed: 3/13/18

HAMPSHIRE DISTRICT COURT

Broadcast Music Inc. v. Cutting Edge Broadcasting Inc. d/b/a WEIB-FM

Allegation: Money owed for services provided: $7,682.66

Filed: 3/9/18

HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT

Kimberly Cobb and Brian Cobb v. Valley Stump Grinding, LLC

Allegation: Negligence, slip and fall causing injury: $592,935.83

Filed: 3/21/18

Lisa Jacobs v. Sunrise Senior Living Services Inc., Sunrise Senior Living Management Inc., Felipe Miestre, Larry Steinhauser, Sarah Laidlaw, Tiffany Gullette, and Ginger Arsenault

Allegation: Defamation: $10,000,000

Filed: 3/23/18

PALMER DISTRICT COURT

Arbella Insurance Group a/s/o Benito Rocca v. Hydro-Pro Irrigation Inc.

Allegation: Defendant caused water damage to plaintiff’s property by negligently servicing sprinkler system: $11,487.46

Filed: 3/12/18