Court Dockets

The following is a compilation of recent lawsuits involving area businesses and organizations. These are strictly allegations that have yet to be proven in a court of law. Readers are advised to contact the parties listed, or the court, for more information concerning the individual claims.
CHICOPEE DISTRICT COURT
Nain Oliver v. Petco Animal Supplies Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $4,366.40
Filed: 3/21/18
Nichole Gura v. North East Specialty Corp. d/b/a Nescor
Allegation: Unauthorized credit-card charge; unfair or deceptive business act or practice: $6,000
Filed: 3/29/18
HAMPDEN DISTRICT COURT
JR Kakley & Sons Inc. v. Affordable Baths Inc. and Craig S. O’Connor
Allegation: Unpaid balance due from goods sold and delivered: $6,590.31
Filed: 3/13/18
Laura L. Sikes v. Metro Motors of Chicopee Inc. d/b/a Metro Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram
Allegation: Breach of used-car lemon law, breach of implied warranty of merchantability, revocation of acceptance, unfair and deceptive practices in trade or commerce: $25,000
Filed: 3/14/18
Bria Wilson v. BZGJJ Inc. and Irving Oil Corp.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $25,000
Filed: 3/27/18
EP Floors Corp. v. Merritt Construction Services, LLC
Allegation: Breach of contract: $9,939.50
Filed: 3/27/18
Emily Montalvo v. All Wheels Detailing & Auto Sales Inc.
Allegation: Breach of service contract, breach of lemon law warranty: $4,395
Filed: 4/4/18
HAMPDEN SUPERIOR COURT
Kurt Wolmart v. In-Land Contracting Inc., Joaquim Borges, Baltazar Contractors Inc., and Paulo Baltazar
Allegation: Employment discrimination: $200,000
Filed: 3/12/18
Rediker Software Inc. v. Bridgewater-Raynham Regional School District
Allegation: Breach of contract: $85,000+
Filed: 3/14/18
Mary Ann Mannix as personal representative of the estate of Joan Watson v. Guidewire Inc.
Allegation: Negligence, wrongful death: $1,030,000
Filed: 3/16/18
Daniel Stebbins and Susan Stebbins v. Joseph E. Flack III, M.D.; Abdallah K. Alameddine, M.D.; Mara Slawsky, M.D.; Sonali Arora, M.D.; Gregory Valania, D.O.; and John or Jane Does, 1-5
Allegation: Medical malpractice: $341,585
Filed: 3/19/18
Mary K. Pijar and John F. Pijar v. Colebrook Realty Services Inc., Baystate Medical Center Inc., John Doe; and XYZ Inc.
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $85,000+
Filed: 3/20/18
Willwork Inc. v. the Exhibit Source Inc.
Allegation: Money owed for goods sold and delivered: $30,783.23
Filed: 3/22/18
Joya Bruce-Pettway, personal representative of the estate of Dominique Williams v. Cheryl Ruta, RN; and Chandravathi Loke, M.D.
Allegation: Medical malpractice; wrongful death: $25,000+
Filed: 3/22/18
Rick Lajeunesse and David Richter v. the Home Depot U.S.A. Inc.
Allegation: Violation of overtime law: $150,000+
Filed: 3/23/18
HAMPSHIRE SUPERIOR COURT
Pellegrini Development, LLC v. Paul Truehart d/b/a Truehart Paving & Construction
Allegation: Failure to complete agreed-upon work, causing plaintiff to incur expenses completing it at higher cost: $125,000
Filed: 3/27/18
Sherry McGinn v. Greenfield Housing Authority
Allegation: Negligence; slip and fall causing injury: $14,167.16
Filed: 4/2/18
HOLYOKE DISTRICT COURT
Yanitza Bruno-Jimenez v. Lia Auto Group Inc. d/b/a Lia Honda
Allegation: Negligence; plaintiff’s vehicle rear-ended by Lia employee causing injury: $20,768.84
Filed: 3/30/18