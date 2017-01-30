Creative Strategy Agency Adds Certified Services, New Position

SPRINGFIELD — The Creative Strategy Agency Inc. (tCSA) announced the addition of a new position to the agency, welcoming Bridget Delaney as social media coordinator, and also announced the Google certification of Tony Papoutsakis, who joined the agency in June.

“I am thrilled that he is now certified in Google, allowing us to better serve our advertising clients with search-engine optimization and AdWords advertising,” said Alfonso Santaniello, president and CEO of tCSA. “With the growth in the agency this past year, we’ve been fortunate enough to bring on a talent like Bridget.”

Delaney joins the agency with a strong background in social-media marketing, working with organizations within Springfield. She stays on top of all the latest social-media trends and is skilled at creating unique and inspiring content. She possesses a broad range of creative skills that she brings to any project. Her love for simple and classic designs is evident in her work, Santaniello said.

As a social media coordinator, she creates and implements marketing strategies for tCSA clients across all social-media platforms. She then manages these sites and curates engagement among users to produce higher brand awareness.

Before taking her role as tCSA’s social media coordinator, Delaney worked with the Downtown Springfield Business Improvement District and Spirit of Springfield, where she managed social-media pages and assisted in event marketing and planning.