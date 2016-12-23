CRRC MA Scores Another Big Contract

SPRINGFIELD — CRRC MA announced a deal to manufacture new subway cars for the city of Los Angeles, the Republican reported. The Chinese-owned company will perform final assembly on those cars at a plant it’s currently building in Springfield.

The Los Angeles deal — which is not final, as other bidders have contested the result — is worth $178.4 million for the manufacture of 64 new subway cars for LA’s Red Line and Purple Line, with an option to buy 218 more cars. CRRC would start production on the LA cars in 2019.

CRRC is building its facility on Page Boulevard — scheduled for completion in the spring — to manufacture 284 subway cars for the MBTA’s Red Line and Orange Line. Production is expected to last five years. Two weeks ago, the MBTA awarded CRRC another $277 million contract to build 120 additional cars after the initial run is complete.