Cultivate & Nest to Host Annual Open House March 25

HADLEY — Cultivate & Nest, a collaborative workspace for businesspeople with children, will host Bloom, its annual open house, on Saturday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in its Hadley office center.

Terra Missildine, founder and owner of Cultivate & Nest, said the event will offer talks on the topic of entrepreneurship and parenting.

A highlight of the day will be a flower-hat-making craft and a hat parade around the grounds. Face painting, puzzles, and other activities will also be offered. Tours of the workspace will be offered to parents hourly, while children will enjoy story time. In addition, a drawing will be held for a one-month Cultivate & Nest membership, valued at $99.

All Pioneer Valley families are invited to take part in the event and bring their children. Registration is not required, and the event is free.

Cultivate & Nest is the first membership-based collaborative workspace in the Valley to incorporate a childcare component. Located on the first floor in the Hadley Crossing business park, Cultivate & Nest offers roughly 3,400 square feet of work and community space.

Members of Cultivate & Nest pay in cost tiers that range from $100 to $600 per month, depending on amenities and level of office access. Event and workshop space is also available for members and the community at large to host family friendly events.

To learn more about Cultivate & Nest, visit cultivateandnest.com or call Missildine at (413) 345-2400.