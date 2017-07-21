Curator’s Corner Takes Flight at Springfield Armory

SPRINGFIELD — In conjunction with its current exhibit, “Push the Green Hand Ahead: Springfield Armory in World War I,” the Armory will host curator Alex Mackenzie’s Curator’s Corner program on Saturday, July 29 at 2 p.m. This series offers the public a glimpse of artifacts from the museum’s extensive collection and a chance to hear stories about these interesting objects. Admission is free of charge. Reservations are required due to limited seating.

Selecting a few WWI pieces from the collection, MacKenzie will share both the history and details of each item. It is an ideal opportunity to learn more about the rich collections of the Springfield Armory National Historic Site.

“The First World War is a conflict that involved an incredible amount of new technology. We’ll explore the inventive — and occasionally ridiculous — ways each country sought to arm one of those amazing pieces of new technology: the airplane,” MacKenzie said.

Following the presentation, attendees can speak with the curator and see the featured items up close.

The final two Curator’s Corner programs for the Armory’s World War I exhibit will take place Saturday, Oct. 7 and Saturday, Dec. 9, both at 2 p.m.