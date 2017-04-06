Curry Printing, FASTSIGNS to Operate Under One Roof

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Curry Printing announced the addition of FASTSIGNS to its business location. Curry Printing and FASTSIGNS will operate together, under one roof, at 91 Union St. in West Springfield, with the same staff and the same owner.

FASTSIGNS has more than 650 centers operating in the U.S., U.K., and beyond, specializing in all types of visual communications. “Signs have been a growth area for Curry Printing,” said owner Stephen Lang. “We’ve decided to take it to another level with FASTSIGNS.”

Curry Printing opened in 1976 and has been serving the West Springfield and Greater Springfield area ever since. “We will continue to offer the best in printing and duplicating services while opening up all kinds of sign services for our customers, including vehicle graphics, directional signs, dimensional signs, and even digital signs,” Lang said. “We will be a full-service visual communication solution for our business customers.”

Curry Printing and FASTSIGNS can be reached by calling (413) 785-1363 or on the web at curry-printing.com or fastsigns.com/2181.