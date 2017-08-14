Dakin Humane Society Teams Up with WWLP for Pet-adoption Drive

SPRINGFIELD — Dakin Humane Society will partner with WWLP-22 News to host NBCUniversal-owned television stations’ third annual Clear the Shelters nationwide pet adoption drive on Saturday, Aug. 19. On this day, Dakin will offer 50% off normal adoption fees for small animals and select adult cats as part of the nationwide Clear the Shelters initiative that helps families find and adopt pets found in shelters across America.

Small animals at Dakin include rabbits, birds, ferrets, guinea pigs, hamsters, gerbils, chinchillas, mice, rats, and birds, based on availability. A full, up-to-the-minute listing of adoptable animals is available at www.dakinhumane.org. Dakin’s Springfield Adoption & Education Center will be open 12:30 to 5:30 p.m. that day, while its Leverett Adoption Center will be open 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.

“Clear the Shelters is a terrific program that raises awareness about the importance of pet adoption,” said Dakin Executive Director Carmine DiCenso. “It also helps with the overcrowding issues that adoption centers typically experience in the summer months because of spring and summer litters being born.”

The program was expanded nationally in 2015, when more than 25,000 pets were adopted. The following year, more than 50,000 found homes, totaling more than 70,000 animals adopted through Clear the Shelters.