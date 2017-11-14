Dan Berger Joins International Language Institute Governing Board

NORTHAMPTON — Dan Berger, partner in the Northampton-based law firm Curran & Berger, has joined the board of directors for the International Language Institute of Massachusetts (ILI).

“We are pleased to welcome Dan to ILI,” said board president Eric Wirth. “His legal background and considerable experience in immigration issues bring a wealth of skills and knowledge to support ILI’s work, which includes free English classes for immigrants and refugees, high-quality language instruction and teacher training, and volunteer opportunities throughout the Pioneer Valley.”

Berger has been an attorney at Curran & Berger since 1998, and is active in immigration matters locally and nationally. He is a founding member of the American Alliance of International Entrepreneurs, an honorary member of the American Academy of Adoption Attorneys, and regulatory practice coordinator for the National Assoc. of Foreign Student Advisers. He has been quoted in various media, including the Atlantic and the Huffington Post; has spoken at conferences and universities across the country; and has edited the books Immigration Options for Academics and Researchers and Diplomatic Visa Guide.

Berger developed his interest in immigration during college, where he studied immigration history and taught English to adult refugees. He is a graduate of Harvard College and Cornell Law School.