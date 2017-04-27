Dave’s Soda and Pet City ‘Calling All Dog Lovers’ on May 7

AGAWAM — Dave’s Soda and Pet City will host the “Calling All Dog Lovers” book signing and informational event on Sunday, May 7 from 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. at the Dave’s store located at 151 Springfield St., Agawam. Well-mannered dogs are encouraged to attend.

The event is sponsored in part by the Springfield Jewish Community Center and Kehillah, the JCC Special Needs Department. Author of The Underdogs, Melissa Fay Greene will share the story of her book about service dogs and the amazing acts they perform for the people they love and explore what can be accomplished through unconditional love. This is a free family friendly event where local nonprofit service-dog organizations and pet-adoption agencies will have informational booths on site. Attendees will be provided a 10% coupon off their entire purchase that day.