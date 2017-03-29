David Barszcz Joins Polish National Credit Union

CHICOPEE — David Barszcz has joined Polish National Credit Union as vice president of commercial lending, according to an announcement made by James Kelly, president and CEO.

Barszcz joins the Polish National Credit Union management team with immediate past experience as commercial loan officer with Southbridge Credit Union and more than 30 years of earlier career experience with financial institutions including North Brookfield Savings Bank, Berkshire Bank, Hampden Bank, and United Savings Bank.

He holds a degree from Northern Virginia College in Alexandria, Va. He is also a graduate of the University of New Hampshire School of Finance and a former member of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Active in the community, Barszcz chairs the audit committee of the Ludlow Lodge of Elks, and is a past trustee. He has also served as exalted ruler of the Northampton Lodge of Elks. He has served as sponsorship chairman for Relay for Life of Quaboag Valley and as a corporator of the Ludlow Boys and Girls Club. He has also served on the Belchertown Industrial Development and Financing Authority, as a member of the Belchertown Finance Committee, and as president of the Make-A-Wish Foundation of Western and Central Massachusetts.

“David has a solid, successful background in commercial finance that will be extremely beneficial to our business members,” said Kelly, adding that Barszcz shares the credit union’s strong belief in giving back to the community. “It’s a perfect combination, and we are extremely pleased to welcome David to our team.”