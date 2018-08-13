Deadline for Super 60 Nominations is August 17

SPRINGFIELD — The deadline for nominations for the Springfield Regional Chamber’s annual Super 60 awards program, August 17, is fast approaching.

Now in its 29th year, the awards program celebrates the success of the fastest-growing and privately-owned businesses in the region which continue to make significant contributions to the strength of the regional economy. Each year, the program identifies the top performing companies in revenue growth and total revenue. Last year, Total Revenue winners combined for more than $1.3 billion in revenues, with one-third of these winners exceeding revenues of $45 million. All winners in the Revenue Growth category had growth in excess of 25% while one-third experienced growth in excess of 60%.

To be considered, companies must be independently and privately owned, be based in Hampden or Hampshire county or be a member of the Springfield Regional Chamber, produce revenues of at least $1 million in the last fiscal year, and be in business for at least three full years. Companies are selected based on their percentage of revenue growth over a full three-year period or total revenues for the latest fiscal year.

Companies may be nominated by financial institutions, attorneys, accountants or be self-nominated. Companies must submit a nomination form and provide net operating revenue figures for the last three full fiscal years, signed and verified by an independent auditor. All financial information must be reported under generally-accepted accounting principles and will be held and considered confidential and not released without prior approval.

Nomination forms are available by contacting Deborah White at [email protected] or (413) 755-1310.

The Super 60 awards will be presented at the annual luncheon and recognition program on Oct. 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Chez Josef in Agawam. The awards are presented by Health New England.