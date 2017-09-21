DevelopSpringfield Announces Leadership Change

SPRINGFIELD — After nearly five years as president and CEO of DevelopSpringfield, Jay Minkarah announced his upcoming resignation to assume leadership of a regional planning commission in New Hampshire.

“I have truly appreciated the opportunity to help play a role in advancing community revitalization in Springfield,” said Minkarah. “It has been an honor to be a part of what is sure to be a great renaissance for the city. There are strong community partnerships working together with great projects poised for success.”

Under Minkarah’s tenure, the organization has worked to advance a series of critical economic-development and revitalization projects in Springfield. Notable projects include the purchase and remediation of a blighted property at 700 State St.; phase-one stabilization and remediation at the historic Gunn Block at the corner of Walnut and State streets; phase-one completion of the Lower Maple Business Park, including the rehabilitation of the Ansel Phelps House at 83 Maple St.; and the advancement of plans for the Springfield Innovation Center on Bridge Street.

“We are grateful to Jay for the expertise he has provided and the commitment he has shown to Springfield,” said Nick Fyntrilakis, board chair. “As an organization, we have taken on some of the most challenging projects in the city in an effort to create opportunity for positive economic activity, Jay has been a driving force in our efforts thus far and has helped prepare us for future success.”

DevelopSpringfield’s staff and board are working to complete transition plans with a focus on advancing its mission toward revitalization in the city of Springfield. The board will also begin a search process for a new president and CEO.