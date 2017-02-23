DevelopSpringfield to Host Celebrate Springfield Dinner Event

SPRINGFIELD — DevelopSpringfield will host its sixth annual Celebrate Springfield dinner event on Wednesday, March 15 in celebration of Springfield and the many accomplishments the community has achieved over the past year along with exciting new initiatives underway.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield. Festivities will include a reception with live music by the Eric Bascom Trio, networking, a cash bar, and hors d’oeuvres, followed by dinner and a fun, informative panel conversation and award presentations.

Panelists will include Secretary Jay Ash, Executive Office of Housing and Economic Development for the Commonwealth; Kevin Kennedy, chief Development officer for the city of Springfield; and Jay Minkarah, president and CEO of DevelopSpringfield. The panel will be moderated by Lisa Wong, former mayor of Fitchburg.

The platinum sponsor is MassMutual Financial Group. Many other local businesses and organizations are also supporting the event as sponsors and participants. Sponsorship opportunities are still available.

DevelopSpringfield will once again present its Partner in Progress Award to recognize the outstanding contributions of four individuals toward revitalization in Springfield. This year’s honorees are Gumersindo Gomez, executive director of the Bilingual Veterans Outreach Center; Sarah Page, senior vice president, Community Building and Engagement for HAPHousing; Timothy Plante, chief administrative and financial officer for the city of Springfield; and Gordon Pulsifer, president and CEO of First Resource Development Co. In addition to the program and award presentations, Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno will offer greetings.

The celebration is a benefit event; all proceeds will support DevelopSpringfield’s redevelopment initiatives, projects, and programs. More than 500 attendees, including state and city officials, leaders from the business and nonprofit communities, and local residents are expected to come together in support of ongoing efforts to advance development and redevelopment projects, stimulate and support economic growth, and further the revitalization process within the city.

Registration and sponsorship information is available on DevelopSpringfield’s website at www.developspringfield.com or by contacting Paige Thayer at (413) 209-8808 or pthayer@developspringfield.com. The cost is $100 per person, and RSVP is requested by March 1.