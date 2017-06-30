DiGrigoli Salon Attends Premiere Orlando Hair Show

WEST SPRINGFIELD — The DiGrigoli Salon artistic team had the opportunity early this month to soak up the sun and the educational training at the Premiere Orlando Hair Show.

With more than 57,000 attendees yearly, 800 exhibitors, and a wide variety of guest educators, Premiere is one of the largest hair shows in the country.

The team of stylists learned the latest hair color and hair cutting techniques for summer/fall 2017 from some of the top names in the cosmetology industry. Notable educators included Nick Arrojo (of TLC’s What Not to Wear,) Eden Sassoon (of Vidal Sassoon,) and Sam Villa (of Redken.) The show ran from June 3-5.