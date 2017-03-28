DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology Honored by Modern Salon Magazine

WEST SPRINGFIELD — Modern Salon Media has named the 2016 class of Excellence in Education honorees in its sixth annual program recognizing leadership and best practices among cosmetology schools. DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology of West Springfield was chosen to represent excellence in the category of Community Involvement, Marketing Innovation, and School Culture. Modern Salon Publisher Steve Reiss announced the honorees during November’s 2016 convention of the American Assoc. of Cosmetology Schools in Orlando, Fla.

Honorees were determined based on key criteria in each category, and grouped according to number of locations. Honorees were chosen in each category — one individual school location, and a multi-location school organization.

“We received applications from cosmetology schools across the country and look forward to celebrating all the 2016 Excellence in Education honorees and sharing their stories. It is truly a great time to pursue a beauty education and career, and the program at DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology exemplifies that fact,” Modern Salon Editorial Director Michele Musgrove said.

Added Paul DiGrigoli, president and CEO of the DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology, “I’m so grateful to have such a stellar faculty and team. They have supported and created an environment of positivity and energy that constantly and continuously helps take our students’ minds and careers to another altitude. I am proud to say that the future professionals who graduate from the DiGrigoli School of Cosmetology have received jobs from some of the best salons in our area. We will continue to reach for greater heights to provide all of our students with higher education. We are thrilled to be an honorary Excellence in Education recipient for five years in a row, and are extremely proud of the prestigious national recognition award in 2016.”