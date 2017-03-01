Dockside to Host Third ‘Plunge into the Parade’ Fund-raiser March 2

SOUTH HADLEY — Dockside Restaurant in South Hadley will host “Plunge into the Parade” on Thursday, March 2 from 5 to 9 p.m., featuring drinks, celebrity servers, and live entertainment by Sky High Way. The celebrity servers include Gary Rome, Anthony Cignoli, and past Holyoke St. Patrick’s Day Parade grand marshals Peter Brady, Alan Cathro, Brian Corridan, Raymond Feyre, Barry Farrell, Gerald Healy, Joseph McGiverin, and Sr. Jane Morrissey.

Donations collected by the celebrity servers will go back to both the Leprechaun Plunge Committee of South Hadley and the Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade Committee. A percentage of food and drinks purchased during the event will also be donated by the establishment.

This is the third of five fund-raising events taking place on Thursdays through March 16 to raise money for both organizations. A complete list with dates, locations, and celebrity servers may be found at www.facebook.com/plungeintotheparade.