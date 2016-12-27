Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2016.

Amherst

Amherst Trading Post

460 West St.

Louise McGrath, Aaron McGrath

Edward Jones

100 University Dr., First Floor, Suite 3

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Edward Jones

495 West St., Suite 1

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Gemmy Land

44S Mount Holyoke Dr.

Riaohong Duan, Rosemund Capital LLC

Great Oak Associates

1193 South East St.

Michael Wright

High Horse

24 North Pleasant St.

Jason DiCaprio

The Moan and Dove

460 West St.

Jason DiCaprio

Belchertown

Belchertown Pizza Shop

6 Park St.

Andre Dupont

Belchertown Tire

50 Turkey Hill

Wendy Soleimani

Contented Cats

340 Amherst Road

Gwendolyn D’Aguiar

Cottage Grove LLC

37 Cottage St.

Stephen Lanphear

Sensible Sort Professional

15 Meadow Pond Road

Kira Coopersmith-Funk

Chicopee

ASAP Jobs

27 Pheasant Way

William Saporito

Family Barbers and Beauty Supply

210 Exchange St.

Alex Nieves-Vazquez

L&M Handyman Services

527 Grattan St.

Paul Lolos

Metro Motors of Chicopee

650C Memorial Dr.

Michael Bertera, Steven Bertera, Razmik Ghazarian

Treasure Cove

165 Front St.

Andrea West

Valley Ventures

277 Irene St.

Nathan Hall

Easthampton

Dominic Perri Photography

30 Pleasant St.

Dominic Perri

Easthampton Chiropractic Center LLC

51 Union St.

Jill Smith

Lisa T. Skincare

123 Union St., Suite 100

Lisa Tavney

East Longmeadow

Andean Imports

31 Knollwood Dr.

Jennifer Kupis

Cashmere Sale

626 North Main St.

Janice Lattell

Chestnut Hill Farm

12 Chestnut St.

Frederick Stevens

C-Mart II

668 North Main St.

Abid Akhtar

The Dessert Bar & Bakery by Cupcake Café

173 Shaker Road

Catherine Russo

Redcarpet Nails

424 North Main St.

Jeang Ja Lee

Shear Integrity

60 Shaker Road

Theresa Tranghese

White Dove Cleaning

503 Parker St.

Gerald Rising

Greenfield

Bowerbirds Nest

115 Maple St.

Barbara Day

Edward Jones

55 Federal St., Suite 260

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Edward Jones

21 Mohawk Trail, Suite 9

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

LiptonMart

100 Mohawk Trail

Michael Lipton, Sanford Lipton

Pete’s First Market

54 School St.

Peter Ruggieri

PV Squared

311 Wells St., Suite B

Pioneer Valley Photovoltaics Cooperative Inc.

Veterans Network United Inc.

14 Miles St.

Veterans Network United Inc.

Holyoke

Holyoke Sporting Goods

1584 Dwight St.

Elizabeth Frey

Safe Auto Repair

65 Commercial St.

Myrna Cruz

Ludlow

Jennifer Rooney at Salon Accents

247 East St.

Jennifer Rooney

Poppi’s Pizzeria

351 West St.

Kevin Fonseca

Northampton

Balanced Lactation

15 Nonotuck St.

Rachel Baker

The Book Bag

20 Hampton Ave., #409

Zane Lumelsky, Leith Colon

Hair Factory

2 Conz St., Suite 20

Erich Husemoller

ICE Cat Consulting Crew

106 Washington Ave.

Joanna Donahue

Lectica Inc.

35 South Park Terrace

Dr. Theo Dawson, Shanti Gaia

Shewman Copyediting Services

30 Allison St.

Kathleen Shewman

Palmer

Kenneth Nothe

27 Lathrop St., Apt. 1

Kenneth Nothe

Michael Borkowski’s Sporting Goods

51 Glenn St.

Michael Borkowski

Payless Auto Auctions

26 Wilbraham St.

Wayne Doyle, Kelly Doyle

Ray Croteau Electric

244 Burlingame Road

Raymond Croteau

S&S Food Mart

2019 Main St.

Syed Hashmi

S&S Food Mart

1520 North Main St.

Syed Hashmi

Tony V Entertainment

65 Springfield St.

Anthony Valley

Southwick

Liberty Enterprises

92 South Loomis St.

Robert Liberty

Walt’s Auto Sales

479-483 College Highway

Robert Pion

Springfield

Alice’s Photobooth

78 Chauncey Dr.

Alice Baiyee

Basement Finish Pro LLC

1242 Main St.

Alexander Pascal

Belmont Tax Preparation

465 Belmont Ave.

Subash Majhi

Cabo Fashion Footwear

795 Liberty St.

Edwin Acevedo

Ciro’s

904-912 Main St.

Ciro’s Restaurant Group

Cowork Springfield

1350 Main St.

John Perez

Divine Designs

23 St. James Blvd.

Micheline Martin

Fighting Arts Academy

190 Verge St.

Jeremy Libiszewski

Goldenfingers Barber Shop

433 White St.

Tony Younes

P Knox Market

17 Knox St.

Adan Fernandez

Puerto Rico Convenience Store

2460 Main St., Suite 12

Domingo Rosario

West Springfield

Bertelli’s Skate Shop

726 Main St.

Jay Passerini

Element Au

33 Old Westfield Road

David Dambrowski

Greasecar Vegetable Fuel

19 Norman St.

Justin Carven

Hathorn Associates

42 Old Barn Road

Joyce Bannick

Joel’s Automotive Repair

2 Elizabeth St.

Edgar Ramos

Suburban Janitorial

1900 Westfield St.

Ralph Figueroa

Tania Neff at the Hair & Nail Co.

1346 Elm St.

Tania Neff

Wilbraham

Elegant Creations by Nicole

2 Catherine Circle

Nicole Semanie

Little Oak Farm

650 Monson Road

Beverlee Corriveau, Peter Corriveau

The Print Shop

2041 Boston Road, Unit 3

Timothy Hardick

Salon J

70 Post Office Park, Unit 7005

Diane Rodrigues

The Wood Shed

2400 Boston Road, Unit 1

Patrick Danford Jr.

YMCA of Greater Springfield

45 Post Office Park

Scott Berg