Doing Business As Certificates

on December 27, 2016 in DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2016.

Amherst

Amherst Trading Post
460 West St.
Louise McGrath, Aaron McGrath

Edward Jones
100 University Dr., First Floor, Suite 3
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Edward Jones
495 West St., Suite 1
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Gemmy Land
44S Mount Holyoke Dr.
Riaohong Duan, Rosemund Capital LLC

Great Oak Associates
1193 South East St.
Michael Wright

High Horse
24 North Pleasant St.
Jason DiCaprio

The Moan and Dove
460 West St.
Jason DiCaprio

Belchertown

Belchertown Pizza Shop
6 Park St.
Andre Dupont

Belchertown Tire
50 Turkey Hill
Wendy Soleimani

Contented Cats
340 Amherst Road
Gwendolyn D’Aguiar

Cottage Grove LLC
37 Cottage St.
Stephen Lanphear

Sensible Sort Professional
15 Meadow Pond Road
Kira Coopersmith-Funk

Chicopee

ASAP Jobs
27 Pheasant Way
William Saporito

Family Barbers and Beauty Supply
210 Exchange St.
Alex Nieves-Vazquez

L&M Handyman Services
527 Grattan St.
Paul Lolos

Metro Motors of Chicopee
650C Memorial Dr.
Michael Bertera, Steven Bertera, Razmik Ghazarian

Treasure Cove
165 Front St.
Andrea West

Valley Ventures
277 Irene St.
Nathan Hall

Easthampton

Dominic Perri Photography
30 Pleasant St.
Dominic Perri

Easthampton Chiropractic Center LLC
51 Union St.
Jill Smith

Lisa T. Skincare
123 Union St., Suite 100
Lisa Tavney

East Longmeadow

Andean Imports
31 Knollwood Dr.
Jennifer Kupis

Cashmere Sale
626 North Main St.
Janice Lattell

Chestnut Hill Farm
12 Chestnut St.
Frederick Stevens

C-Mart II
668 North Main St.
Abid Akhtar

The Dessert Bar & Bakery by Cupcake Café
173 Shaker Road
Catherine Russo

Redcarpet Nails
424 North Main St.
Jeang Ja Lee

Shear Integrity
60 Shaker Road
Theresa Tranghese

White Dove Cleaning
503 Parker St.
Gerald Rising

Greenfield

Bowerbirds Nest
115 Maple St.
Barbara Day

Edward Jones
55 Federal St., Suite 260
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Edward Jones
21 Mohawk Trail, Suite 9
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

LiptonMart
100 Mohawk Trail
Michael Lipton, Sanford Lipton

Pete’s First Market
54 School St.
Peter Ruggieri

PV Squared
311 Wells St., Suite B
Pioneer Valley Photovoltaics Cooperative Inc.

Veterans Network United Inc.
14 Miles St.
Veterans Network United Inc.

Holyoke

Holyoke Sporting Goods
1584 Dwight St.
Elizabeth Frey

Safe Auto Repair
65 Commercial St.
Myrna Cruz

Ludlow

Jennifer Rooney at Salon Accents
247 East St.
Jennifer Rooney

Poppi’s Pizzeria
351 West St.
Kevin Fonseca

Northampton

Balanced Lactation
15 Nonotuck St.
Rachel Baker

The Book Bag
20 Hampton Ave., #409
Zane Lumelsky, Leith Colon

Hair Factory
2 Conz St., Suite 20
Erich Husemoller

ICE Cat Consulting Crew
106 Washington Ave.
Joanna Donahue

Lectica Inc.
35 South Park Terrace
Dr. Theo Dawson, Shanti Gaia

Shewman Copyediting Services
30 Allison St.
Kathleen Shewman

Palmer

Kenneth Nothe
27 Lathrop St., Apt. 1
Kenneth Nothe

Michael Borkowski’s Sporting Goods
51 Glenn St.
Michael Borkowski

Payless Auto Auctions
26 Wilbraham St.
Wayne Doyle, Kelly Doyle

Ray Croteau Electric
244 Burlingame Road
Raymond Croteau

S&S Food Mart
2019 Main St.
Syed Hashmi

S&S Food Mart
1520 North Main St.
Syed Hashmi

Tony V Entertainment
65 Springfield St.
Anthony Valley

Southwick

Liberty Enterprises
92 South Loomis St.
Robert Liberty

Walt’s Auto Sales
479-483 College Highway
Robert Pion

Springfield

Alice’s Photobooth
78 Chauncey Dr.
Alice Baiyee

Basement Finish Pro LLC
1242 Main St.
Alexander Pascal

Belmont Tax Preparation
465 Belmont Ave.
Subash Majhi

Cabo Fashion Footwear
795 Liberty St.
Edwin Acevedo

Ciro’s
904-912 Main St.
Ciro’s Restaurant Group

Cowork Springfield
1350 Main St.
John Perez

Divine Designs
23 St. James Blvd.
Micheline Martin

Fighting Arts Academy
190 Verge St.
Jeremy Libiszewski

Goldenfingers Barber Shop
433 White St.
Tony Younes

P Knox Market
17 Knox St.
Adan Fernandez

Puerto Rico Convenience Store
2460 Main St., Suite 12
Domingo Rosario

West Springfield

Bertelli’s Skate Shop
726 Main St.
Jay Passerini

Element Au
33 Old Westfield Road
David Dambrowski

Greasecar Vegetable Fuel
19 Norman St.
Justin Carven

Hathorn Associates
42 Old Barn Road
Joyce Bannick

Joel’s Automotive Repair
2 Elizabeth St.
Edgar Ramos

Suburban Janitorial
1900 Westfield St.
Ralph Figueroa

Tania Neff at the Hair & Nail Co.
1346 Elm St.
Tania Neff

Wilbraham

Elegant Creations by Nicole
2 Catherine Circle
Nicole Semanie

Little Oak Farm
650 Monson Road
Beverlee Corriveau, Peter Corriveau

The Print Shop
2041 Boston Road, Unit 3
Timothy Hardick

Salon J
70 Post Office Park, Unit 7005
Diane Rodrigues

The Wood Shed
2400 Boston Road, Unit 1
Patrick Danford Jr.

YMCA of Greater Springfield
45 Post Office Park
Scott Berg

