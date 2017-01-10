Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2016.
Amherst
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons, LP
Amherst Family Chiropractic
228 Triangle St.
Robert Kane
Amherst Mediation Services
417 West St.
Oran Kaufman
Aspen Chased
615 Main St.
Aspen Chase Woodbridge LP
Big Y World Class Market
175 University Dr.
Big Y Foods Inc.
David Hillerby Photography Inc.
314 Amity St.
David Hillerby
Hair East
103 North Pleasant St.
Dawn Eichhorn
Law Office of Patricia A. McChesney
22 Lessey St., #320
Patricia A. McChesney
O’Carroll Associates International Consulting
1000 Bay Road
Joe O’Carroll, Annie Rogers
Santos Property Group
434 East Pleasant St.
Mark Santos
Zoen Resources
26 Woodlot Road
Irma Gonzalez
Belchertown
Blue Meadow Creations
43 Ware Road
Lori O’Connell
Boyko Landscaping
19 South Liberty St.
Gregory Boyko
Brian Anderson Builders
41 West St.
Brian Anderson
Greg Moss Photography
27 Shaw St.
Gregory Moss
Quabbin Art Assoc.
40 South Main St.
Denis Fontaine-Pincince
Uncommon Cuts
7 Brandywine Dr.
Grete Graves
Chicopee
Abram’s Masonry
1120 Montgomery St.
Dayna Whitten
Mi Isla Bakery
738 Chicopee St.
Luis Fontanez
Obsessive Couponing Disorder
419 Montcalm St.
Enrique Rosario
Pellegrini Tub and Tile Refinishing
29 Lark Dr.
Bortolo Pellegrini
Sam’s Food Store
810 Meadow St.
Amjad Butt
Spa Nails
104 Lauzier Terrace
Diana Lovett
Teddy & Me
20 Donlyn Dr.
Renata Talmont
Easthampton
Corsello Butcheria
130 Cottage St.
Vincent Corsello, Kasey Corsello
Shawna Stern Massage Therapy
5 Truehart Dr.
Shawna Stern
East Longmeadow
A Beautiful You
10 Center Square
Heidi Partyka-Green
Frank Oglesby Jr. Voiceover Communications LLC
169 Elm St.
Frank Oglesby
JMR Construction
20 Lori Lane
John Rathbun
Greenfield
Call’s Corner Store
122 Conway St.
Jaffar Syed, Yasin Kitan
Decker Machine Works Inc.
201 Munson St.
Scott Decker
JC’s Market
259 Conway St.
Fruitland Inc. of Greenfield
Mattress Firm
240 Mohawk Trail
Sleepy’s, LLC
Owl Tree Games
136 Lovers Lane
William Miller
Snows Ice Cream Co.
80 School St.
Snows Acquisition LLC
SPD Tool LLC
88 Lovers Lane
Scott Conti
Holyoke
Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
241 Whiting Farms Road
Apple New England LLC
Classy Comfy Clothing
1820 Northampton St.
Manohar Lalchandani
Ludlow
Treasures of the World
309 East St.
David Pastore
Northampton
Buy Rite Auctions
80 Damon Road
Eliezer Garcia
Cher Willems Pottery
75 Lyman Road
Cheryl Willems
Knowledge Corridor Services
20 Hampton Ave., #409
Zane Lumelsky, Leith Colen
McGannon Fitness & Nutrition
7 Ladyslipper Lane
Wendy McGannon
Stan-the-Fixit-Man
1 Bardwell St.
Stan Pollack
Valley Performance Playground
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus, Felicia Sloin
Palmer
Arrow Precision Co.
1319 Main St.
Kenneth Boyer
Belmont Driving School
1409 Main St.
Michael O’Rourke
Edward Jones
1448 Main St.
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP
J.E.M. Services
58 Quaboag Valley Co-op St.
Jerry Mange Jr.
Jonas Cain
2064 Main St.
Jonas Cain
Peaceful Paths Massage Therapy & Wellness Center
1479 North Main St.
Jessica Kondrat
TMS Paper, LLC
29 Elizabeth St.
Teresa Snyder
Southwick
New England Vettes
49 Sam West Road
Wyatt Tyler
Dollar Tree #07029
515 College Highway
Dollar Tree Inc.
Springfield
1st Call Real Estate
1179 State St.
Kenny Nguyen
All About You Hair Salon
27 Archie St.
Shawna Edmonds
Borinquen Convenience Store
2398 Dwight St. Ext.
Aleandro Mirabal
Cali Nail Care
2460 Main St.
Kelly Huang
Euro Coiffure Salon Day Spa
1910-1912 Wilbraham Road
Barbara Bocwinski
Get Rite Services
183 Patricia Circle
Gregory Brown
Godmothers Catering
201 Chapin Terrace
Olivia Tavares
Jiffy Lube #177
1130 Boston Road
Atlantic Coast
Leidy Educational Services
36 Lynebrook Road
Sheree Nolley
Lebel/Lavigne & Deady Insurance Agency Inc.
612 Page Blvd.
Mark Osgood
M.W. Services
556 St. James Ave.
Corinna Marie
Mr. Fix It Handyman
34 Front St.
Lorenzo Gardner
Ora Care LLC
878 Sumner Ave.
Violet Hall
Saltbox Seasonings
168 Pineywoods Ave.
Christina Bozza
Serem Inc.
27-29 Saint James Blvd.
Muharrem Gunaydin
The Law Offices of Nikos Berkowitz
115 State St.
Nikos Berkowitz
Torres Insurance Group
2660 Main St.
Daniel Torres
Windrose Mena
1795 Main St.
Imadeddine Awkal
Zenty North
54 Crystal Ave.
Tim Mercer
Westfield
Blended Vintage Market Place
48 Elm St.
Blended Vintage Market Place
Bright Sail Dry Cleaners and Alterations
43 Southwick Road
Alla Bazukin
Moir & Ross
45 Broad St., Suite 2
Bradford Moir
Livingstone HVAC
6 Livingstone Ave.
Sergey Kulyak
Paul’s Pet Sitting Service
1430 Russell Road
Paul Burt
Weathervane Sculpture
Edwin Waskiewicz
132 Wild Flower Circle
West Springfield
Dustworth Cleaning Service
869 Dewey St.
Kyle Pratson
Fastsigns Inc.
1102 Riverdale St.
Corp Multi Signs Inc.
Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies
54 Heywood Ave.
Sandy Cassanelli
Horsman Painting
697 Elm St.
Jeffrey Horsman
Mass Gardener
916 Piper Road
Pavel Zhuk
Tactical556.com
93 Van Deene Ave.
Steve Duga
Team Rehab & Wellness
753 Union St.
Adnan Dhadul, MD
Wilbraham
Concord Electric Supply
2701 Boston Road
David Rosso
Core Construction Products
524 Main St.
Marty Baron
Edward Jones
2141 Boston Road
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP
Kayla Talmadge
2812 Boston Road
Kayla Talmadge
Preco Power Equipment Supply
2460 Boston Road
Gregory Wurszt, Carla Wurszt, Christopher Wurszt, Dalia Wurszt
Ridgeview Kitchens and Contracting
42 Brainard Road
Nathan Eckhoff, Mario Scibelli
Wilbraham Wine & Spirits
2771 Boston Road
Alan Fettes