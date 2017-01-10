Navigation

Doing Business As Certificates

on January 10, 2017

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2016.

Amherst

Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road
Mass Alpine Commons, LP

Amherst Family Chiropractic
228 Triangle St.
Robert Kane

Amherst Mediation Services
417 West St.
Oran Kaufman

Aspen Chased
615 Main St.
Aspen Chase Woodbridge LP

Big Y World Class Market
175 University Dr.
Big Y Foods Inc.

David Hillerby Photography Inc.
314 Amity St.
David Hillerby

Hair East
103 North Pleasant St.
Dawn Eichhorn

Law Office of Patricia A. McChesney
22 Lessey St., #320
Patricia A. McChesney

O’Carroll Associates International Consulting
1000 Bay Road
Joe O’Carroll, Annie Rogers

Santos Property Group
434 East Pleasant St.
Mark Santos

Zoen Resources
26 Woodlot Road
Irma Gonzalez

Belchertown

Blue Meadow Creations
43 Ware Road
Lori O’Connell

Boyko Landscaping
19 South Liberty St.
Gregory Boyko

Brian Anderson Builders
41 West St.
Brian Anderson

Greg Moss Photography
27 Shaw St.
Gregory Moss

Quabbin Art Assoc.
40 South Main St.
Denis Fontaine-Pincince

Uncommon Cuts
7 Brandywine Dr.
Grete Graves

Chicopee

Abram’s Masonry
1120 Montgomery St.
Dayna Whitten

Mi Isla Bakery
738 Chicopee St.
Luis Fontanez

Obsessive Couponing Disorder
419 Montcalm St.
Enrique Rosario

Pellegrini Tub and Tile Refinishing
29 Lark Dr.
Bortolo Pellegrini

Sam’s Food Store
810 Meadow St.
Amjad Butt

Spa Nails
104 Lauzier Terrace
Diana Lovett

Teddy & Me
20 Donlyn Dr.
Renata Talmont

Easthampton

Corsello Butcheria
130 Cottage St.
Vincent Corsello, Kasey Corsello

Shawna Stern Massage Therapy
5 Truehart Dr.
Shawna Stern

East Longmeadow

A Beautiful You
10 Center Square
Heidi Partyka-Green

Frank Oglesby Jr. Voiceover Communications LLC
169 Elm St.
Frank Oglesby

JMR Construction
20 Lori Lane
John Rathbun

Greenfield

Call’s Corner Store
122 Conway St.
Jaffar Syed, Yasin Kitan

Decker Machine Works Inc.
201 Munson St.
Scott Decker

JC’s Market
259 Conway St.
Fruitland Inc. of Greenfield

Mattress Firm
240 Mohawk Trail
Sleepy’s, LLC

Owl Tree Games
136 Lovers Lane
William Miller

Snows Ice Cream Co.
80 School St.
Snows Acquisition LLC

SPD Tool LLC
88 Lovers Lane
Scott Conti

Holyoke

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar
241 Whiting Farms Road
Apple New England LLC

Classy Comfy Clothing
1820 Northampton St.
Manohar Lalchandani

Ludlow

Treasures of the World
309 East St.
David Pastore

Northampton

Buy Rite Auctions
80 Damon Road
Eliezer Garcia

Cher Willems Pottery
75 Lyman Road
Cheryl Willems

Knowledge Corridor Services
20 Hampton Ave., #409
Zane Lumelsky, Leith Colen

McGannon Fitness & Nutrition
7 Ladyslipper Lane
Wendy McGannon

Stan-the-Fixit-Man
1 Bardwell St.
Stan Pollack

Valley Performance Playground
264 Riverside Dr.
Sarah Marcus, Felicia Sloin

Palmer

Arrow Precision Co.
1319 Main St.
Kenneth Boyer

Belmont Driving School
1409 Main St.
Michael O’Rourke

Edward Jones
1448 Main St.
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

J.E.M. Services
58 Quaboag Valley Co-op St.
Jerry Mange Jr.

Jonas Cain
2064 Main St.
Jonas Cain

Peaceful Paths Massage Therapy & Wellness Center
1479 North Main St.
Jessica Kondrat

TMS Paper, LLC
29 Elizabeth St.
Teresa Snyder

Southwick

New England Vettes
49 Sam West Road
Wyatt Tyler

Dollar Tree #07029
515 College Highway
Dollar Tree Inc.

Springfield

1st Call Real Estate
1179 State St.
Kenny Nguyen

All About You Hair Salon
27 Archie St.
Shawna Edmonds

Borinquen Convenience Store
2398 Dwight St. Ext.
Aleandro Mirabal

Cali Nail Care
2460 Main St.
Kelly Huang

Euro Coiffure Salon Day Spa
1910-1912 Wilbraham Road
Barbara Bocwinski

Get Rite Services
183 Patricia Circle
Gregory Brown

Godmothers Catering
201 Chapin Terrace
Olivia Tavares

Jiffy Lube #177
1130 Boston Road
Atlantic Coast

Leidy Educational Services
36 Lynebrook Road
Sheree Nolley

Lebel/Lavigne & Deady Insurance Agency Inc.
612 Page Blvd.
Mark Osgood

M.W. Services
556 St. James Ave.
Corinna Marie

Mr. Fix It Handyman
34 Front St.
Lorenzo Gardner

Ora Care LLC
878 Sumner Ave.
Violet Hall

Saltbox Seasonings
168 Pineywoods Ave.
Christina Bozza

Serem Inc.
27-29 Saint James Blvd.
Muharrem Gunaydin

The Law Offices of Nikos Berkowitz
115 State St.
Nikos Berkowitz

Torres Insurance Group
2660 Main St.
Daniel Torres

Windrose Mena
1795 Main St.
Imadeddine Awkal

Zenty North
54 Crystal Ave.
Tim Mercer

Westfield

Blended Vintage Market Place
48 Elm St.
Blended Vintage Market Place

Bright Sail Dry Cleaners and Alterations
43 Southwick Road
Alla Bazukin

Moir & Ross
45 Broad St., Suite 2
Bradford Moir

Livingstone HVAC
6 Livingstone Ave.
Sergey Kulyak

Paul’s Pet Sitting Service
1430 Russell Road
Paul Burt

Weathervane Sculpture
Edwin Waskiewicz
132 Wild Flower Circle

West Springfield

Dustworth Cleaning Service
869 Dewey St.
Kyle Pratson

Fastsigns Inc.
1102 Riverdale St.
Corp Multi Signs Inc.

Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies
54 Heywood Ave.
Sandy Cassanelli

Horsman Painting
697 Elm St.
Jeffrey Horsman

Mass Gardener
916 Piper Road
Pavel Zhuk

Tactical556.com
93 Van Deene Ave.
Steve Duga

Team Rehab & Wellness
753 Union St.
Adnan Dhadul, MD

Wilbraham

Concord Electric Supply
2701 Boston Road
David Rosso

Core Construction Products
524 Main St.
Marty Baron

Edward Jones
2141 Boston Road
EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Kayla Talmadge
2812 Boston Road
Kayla Talmadge

Preco Power Equipment Supply
2460 Boston Road
Gregory Wurszt, Carla Wurszt, Christopher Wurszt, Dalia Wurszt

Ridgeview Kitchens and Contracting
42 Brainard Road
Nathan Eckhoff, Mario Scibelli

Wilbraham Wine & Spirits
2771 Boston Road
Alan Fettes

