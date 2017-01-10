Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the month of December 2016.

Amherst

Alpine Commons

133 Belchertown Road

Mass Alpine Commons, LP

Amherst Family Chiropractic

228 Triangle St.

Robert Kane

Amherst Mediation Services

417 West St.

Oran Kaufman

Aspen Chased

615 Main St.

Aspen Chase Woodbridge LP

Big Y World Class Market

175 University Dr.

Big Y Foods Inc.

David Hillerby Photography Inc.

314 Amity St.

David Hillerby

Hair East

103 North Pleasant St.

Dawn Eichhorn

Law Office of Patricia A. McChesney

22 Lessey St., #320

Patricia A. McChesney

O’Carroll Associates International Consulting

1000 Bay Road

Joe O’Carroll, Annie Rogers

Santos Property Group

434 East Pleasant St.

Mark Santos

Zoen Resources

26 Woodlot Road

Irma Gonzalez

Belchertown

Blue Meadow Creations

43 Ware Road

Lori O’Connell

Boyko Landscaping

19 South Liberty St.

Gregory Boyko

Brian Anderson Builders

41 West St.

Brian Anderson

Greg Moss Photography

27 Shaw St.

Gregory Moss

Quabbin Art Assoc.

40 South Main St.

Denis Fontaine-Pincince

Uncommon Cuts

7 Brandywine Dr.

Grete Graves

Chicopee

Abram’s Masonry

1120 Montgomery St.

Dayna Whitten

Mi Isla Bakery

738 Chicopee St.

Luis Fontanez

Obsessive Couponing Disorder

419 Montcalm St.

Enrique Rosario

Pellegrini Tub and Tile Refinishing

29 Lark Dr.

Bortolo Pellegrini

Sam’s Food Store

810 Meadow St.

Amjad Butt

Spa Nails

104 Lauzier Terrace

Diana Lovett

Teddy & Me

20 Donlyn Dr.

Renata Talmont

Easthampton

Corsello Butcheria

130 Cottage St.

Vincent Corsello, Kasey Corsello

Shawna Stern Massage Therapy

5 Truehart Dr.

Shawna Stern

East Longmeadow

A Beautiful You

10 Center Square

Heidi Partyka-Green

Frank Oglesby Jr. Voiceover Communications LLC

169 Elm St.

Frank Oglesby

JMR Construction

20 Lori Lane

John Rathbun

Greenfield

Call’s Corner Store

122 Conway St.

Jaffar Syed, Yasin Kitan

Decker Machine Works Inc.

201 Munson St.

Scott Decker

JC’s Market

259 Conway St.

Fruitland Inc. of Greenfield

Mattress Firm

240 Mohawk Trail

Sleepy’s, LLC

Owl Tree Games

136 Lovers Lane

William Miller

Snows Ice Cream Co.

80 School St.

Snows Acquisition LLC

SPD Tool LLC

88 Lovers Lane

Scott Conti

Holyoke

Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar

241 Whiting Farms Road

Apple New England LLC

Classy Comfy Clothing

1820 Northampton St.

Manohar Lalchandani

Ludlow

Treasures of the World

309 East St.

David Pastore

Northampton

Buy Rite Auctions

80 Damon Road

Eliezer Garcia

Cher Willems Pottery

75 Lyman Road

Cheryl Willems

Knowledge Corridor Services

20 Hampton Ave., #409

Zane Lumelsky, Leith Colen

McGannon Fitness & Nutrition

7 Ladyslipper Lane

Wendy McGannon

Stan-the-Fixit-Man

1 Bardwell St.

Stan Pollack

Valley Performance Playground

264 Riverside Dr.

Sarah Marcus, Felicia Sloin

Palmer

Arrow Precision Co.

1319 Main St.

Kenneth Boyer

Belmont Driving School

1409 Main St.

Michael O’Rourke

Edward Jones

1448 Main St.

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

J.E.M. Services

58 Quaboag Valley Co-op St.

Jerry Mange Jr.

Jonas Cain

2064 Main St.

Jonas Cain

Peaceful Paths Massage Therapy & Wellness Center

1479 North Main St.

Jessica Kondrat

TMS Paper, LLC

29 Elizabeth St.

Teresa Snyder

Southwick

New England Vettes

49 Sam West Road

Wyatt Tyler

Dollar Tree #07029

515 College Highway

Dollar Tree Inc.

Springfield

1st Call Real Estate

1179 State St.

Kenny Nguyen

All About You Hair Salon

27 Archie St.

Shawna Edmonds

Borinquen Convenience Store

2398 Dwight St. Ext.

Aleandro Mirabal

Cali Nail Care

2460 Main St.

Kelly Huang

Euro Coiffure Salon Day Spa

1910-1912 Wilbraham Road

Barbara Bocwinski

Get Rite Services

183 Patricia Circle

Gregory Brown

Godmothers Catering

201 Chapin Terrace

Olivia Tavares

Jiffy Lube #177

1130 Boston Road

Atlantic Coast

Leidy Educational Services

36 Lynebrook Road

Sheree Nolley

Lebel/Lavigne & Deady Insurance Agency Inc.

612 Page Blvd.

Mark Osgood

M.W. Services

556 St. James Ave.

Corinna Marie

Mr. Fix It Handyman

34 Front St.

Lorenzo Gardner

Ora Care LLC

878 Sumner Ave.

Violet Hall

Saltbox Seasonings

168 Pineywoods Ave.

Christina Bozza

Serem Inc.

27-29 Saint James Blvd.

Muharrem Gunaydin

The Law Offices of Nikos Berkowitz

115 State St.

Nikos Berkowitz

Torres Insurance Group

2660 Main St.

Daniel Torres

Windrose Mena

1795 Main St.

Imadeddine Awkal

Zenty North

54 Crystal Ave.

Tim Mercer

Westfield

Blended Vintage Market Place

48 Elm St.

Blended Vintage Market Place

Bright Sail Dry Cleaners and Alterations

43 Southwick Road

Alla Bazukin

Moir & Ross

45 Broad St., Suite 2

Bradford Moir

Livingstone HVAC

6 Livingstone Ave.

Sergey Kulyak

Paul’s Pet Sitting Service

1430 Russell Road

Paul Burt

Weathervane Sculpture

Edwin Waskiewicz

132 Wild Flower Circle

West Springfield

Dustworth Cleaning Service

869 Dewey St.

Kyle Pratson

Fastsigns Inc.

1102 Riverdale St.

Corp Multi Signs Inc.

Greenough Packaging & Maintenance Supplies

54 Heywood Ave.

Sandy Cassanelli

Horsman Painting

697 Elm St.

Jeffrey Horsman

Mass Gardener

916 Piper Road

Pavel Zhuk

Tactical556.com

93 Van Deene Ave.

Steve Duga

Team Rehab & Wellness

753 Union St.

Adnan Dhadul, MD

Wilbraham

Concord Electric Supply

2701 Boston Road

David Rosso

Core Construction Products

524 Main St.

Marty Baron

Edward Jones

2141 Boston Road

EDJ Holding Co. Inc., the Jones Financial Cos., LLLP

Kayla Talmadge

2812 Boston Road

Kayla Talmadge

Preco Power Equipment Supply

2460 Boston Road

Gregory Wurszt, Carla Wurszt, Christopher Wurszt, Dalia Wurszt

Ridgeview Kitchens and Contracting

42 Brainard Road

Nathan Eckhoff, Mario Scibelli

Wilbraham Wine & Spirits

2771 Boston Road

Alan Fettes