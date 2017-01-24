Doing Business As Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the months of December 2016 and January 2017.

AGAWAM

Allied Flooring/Paint

350 Main St.

Mario Tedeschi

Creative Control Innovations

310 Corey St.

Nick Hopkins

Five Star Specialists

217 Maple St.

Stephen Banchard

AMHERST

Alantek International

16 Summerfield Road

Lin Tang

Ben’s Beds

321 Main St., Suite 5

Roberta London Levy, Pedro Levy

Jones Properties LP

15A Pray St.

Gerald Jones, Gwendolyn Jones Boisseau, Andrew Jones

Moon Goddess

44 Main St.

Laura Frontiero

Wagner Wood

305 Northeast St.

James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

Writing Full Tilt

338 Pelham Road

Maureen Jones

BELCHERTOWN

Brian Anderson Builders

41 West St.

Brian Anderson

CHICOPEE

All Seasons Builders

24 Lafayette St.

Brian Getto

Classic Homes

39 Swol St.

Jared Laravee, Mark Imbriglio

Embark Films

10 Center St., Suite 407

Dmitry Gordievsky

KaPats Auto Body Inc.

226 Granby Road

Alan Beaudry Jr.

Mass Detailing LLC

455 Memorial Dr.

Marcus Navarro

Tommcat Performance

680 Prospect St.

Thomas Mango, Kyle Bagg

DEERFIELD

Dinosaur, Rock, Fossil Shop

213 Greenfield Road

Gina Bordoni-Cowley

Logan Training Group

19 Kelleher Dr.

Richard Logan

EASTHAMPTON

Aldeia

116 Pleasant St., Studio 232

Lillianna Pereira

Haircuts by Jessy at Lisa’s Hair Shop

54A Northampton St.

Jessy Kaminski

Lularoe

10 Lyman Ave., Apt. B

Jennifer Dunn

Nylus Rift

22 Water Lane

Jesus Santiago

EAST LONGMEADOW

Financial Engines

601 North Main St.

Lawrence Raffone

Sayegh Jewelers Inc.

60 Shaker Road

Jamil Sayegh

GREENFIELD

Bonnie’s Beauty Salon

466 Main St.

Bonnie Root

CubeSmart 6943

1135 Bernardston Road

Cube HHF Northeast MA, LLC

Just Peachy Consulting and Web Design

32 Olive St., Apt. 204

Alexandra Martines

HADLEY

AVNIEL Consulting

43 Huntington Road

Robert Peterson

Elaine Center at Hadley

20 North Maple St.

Sunbridge

Go! Calendars

367 Russell St.

Marc Winkleman

River Valley Realty Services

114 Bay Road

Tim Murphy

A Tranquil Journey Massage

245 Russell St.

Lisa Dowers

HAMPDEN

Loddadis

34 Springhouse Road

Jennifer Thayer

HOLYOKE

ABC Pizza

2233 Northampton St.

Jamal Alkattan, Olga Alkattan, Harris Alkattan

Bridge Motor Sales

914 Main St.

James Roule

Highland Home Services

245 Lacus Dr.

Michael Hearn

Mateh N Fashion

146 High St.

Bryan Gonzalez

Momi, LLC

172 Sargeant St., 1st Floor

Mohammad Nusrat

LONGMEADOW

Croteau Home Improvement

252 Kenmore Dr.

Raymond Croteau

Everstrung Badminton Service

594 Pinewood Dr.

Yuan Li

Polyxeny Stamou Immigration Law

61 Pinewood St.

Polyxeny Stamou

Springfield Indians Hockey Club Inc.

123 Dwight Road

Peter Cooney

LUDLOW

First Choice Service

91 Wilno Ave.

Manuel Quiterio

JZ Hair

271 East St.

Julie Zacharewicz

Seamlessly Krafty

5 Sewall St.

Melissa Moquin

NORTHAMPTON

Burrows & Weiss

78 Main St., Suite 501

Mikas Weiss

Comedy as a Weapon

82 Bridge St.

Timothy Lovett

Junior General Maintenance Service

63 Center St.

Segundo Pichazaca

Panopera Productions

231 Main St.

Alan Schneider

Shawna Stern, LMT

98 Main St.

Shawna Stern

Whiting Energy Fuels

300A King St.

Richard Whiting Jr.

PALMER

China House

1240 Park St.

Yamei Xian

Park Auto LLC

1313 Park St.

Stephen Stathis

Simple Organizing Solutions

3014 Pine St.

Anne Bernardin

Skaza Logging

346 Wilbraham St.

Steven Skaza

SOUTH HADLEY

Dave Miner Exterior Home Improvements

347 Newton St.

Dave Miner

FPW Construction

513 Newton St.

Sean Fontaine

Pioneer Valley Strings

37 Mountain Ave.

Scott Slapin, Tanya Solomon

Ron’s Precision Automotive

504C Granby Road

Ronald Paul

United Construction & Home

38 Woodbridge Terrace

Manuel Reyes

SOUTHWICK

Reichert Family Farm

358 North Loomis St.

Maxwell Reichert

SPRINGFIELD

A1A Investigators Inc.

1500 Main St.

James Wojnar

Brownstone Banquet Hall

1482 State St.

Charlesetta Rennix

Byron Keenan Funeral Home

1858 Allen St.

Forastiere Family

Catuogno Court Reporting

1414 Main St.

Raymond Francis

Cheng’s Kitchen

170 Eastern Ave.

Changjin Zou

Excellent Limo

801 Worthington St.

Gumercindo Abreu

Law Office of Michael D. Facchini

728 Liberty St.

Michael Facchini

Long Hill Mini Market and Deli

28 Longhill St.

Samuel Veras

LRey Construction

1123 Sumner Ave.

Luis Reynoso

Maxx One Enterprises

240 Walnut St.

James Bennett

Naty’s Nails

64 Fullerton St.

Natalie Heredia

Rick’s Auto Body Inc.

375 Pasco Road

Raymond Pecor

The Traveling Toolbox

107 Carver St.

Alan Jarvis

WARE

Allied Auto Sales

184 West St.

Richard O’Riley, Joan O’Riley

Deida Auto World

2 Vernon St.

Ismael Deida Jr.

Goodbeads

184 Greenwich Plains Road

Monika Normand

NAPA Auto Parts

175 West St.

Francis Moran

WESTFIELD

Blissful Brook Family Daycare

731 West Road

Krystal Young-LaFountain

LBI Truck & Bus Repair

14 Delmont Ave.

Dana Lecrenski

Southwood Acres

342 Southwick Road

MA Westfield LP

Westfield Aviation Museum

20 Airport Road

Westfield Aviation Museum

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ATC Group Services LLC

73 William Franks Dr.

Tanya Smith

Automotive Innovators LLC

19 Norman St.

Eric Laizer

Cactushead Puppets

131 Ashley Ave.

Megan Regan

Dean Auto Sales

6 River St.

Richard Rindels

D.G. Motor Sports

1321 Morgan Road

Daniel Guistina

The Kids’ Place Inc.

915 Memorial Ave.

Scott Petersen

Mass Auto Detailing

264 Rogers Ave.

Niyaz Mamedov

Orange Shutter Studios

85 Poplar Ave.

Stephani Labonte

Pro Signs

777 Riverdale St.

George Smarz Jr.

Warranty Logistics, LLC

1102 Riverdale St.

Warranty Logistics, LLC

WILBRAHAM

A & C Business Services

95 Post Office Park

WMass Business Services, LLC

Cooley Contracting LLC

17 Nokomis Road

James Cooley

Manny’s Olive Oil Inc.

1872 Boston Road

Barbara Rouithis

Rich Heineman Home Improvement

29 Victoria Lane

Richard Heineman Jr.