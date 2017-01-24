Navigation

Doing Business As Certificates

on January 24, 2017 in DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the months of December 2016 and January 2017.

AGAWAM

Allied Flooring/Paint
350 Main St.
Mario Tedeschi

Creative Control Innovations
310 Corey St.
Nick Hopkins

Five Star Specialists
217 Maple St.
Stephen Banchard

AMHERST

Alantek International
16 Summerfield Road
Lin Tang

Ben’s Beds
321 Main St., Suite 5
Roberta London Levy, Pedro Levy

Jones Properties LP
15A Pray St.
Gerald Jones, Gwendolyn Jones Boisseau, Andrew Jones

Moon Goddess
44 Main St.
Laura Frontiero

Wagner Wood
305 Northeast St.
James Wagner, Joseph Wagner

Writing Full Tilt
338 Pelham Road
Maureen Jones

BELCHERTOWN

Brian Anderson Builders
41 West St.
Brian Anderson

CHICOPEE

All Seasons Builders
24 Lafayette St.
Brian Getto

Classic Homes
39 Swol St.
Jared Laravee, Mark Imbriglio

Embark Films
10 Center St., Suite 407
Dmitry Gordievsky

KaPats Auto Body Inc.
226 Granby Road
Alan Beaudry Jr.

Mass Detailing LLC
455 Memorial Dr.
Marcus Navarro

Tommcat Performance
680 Prospect St.
Thomas Mango, Kyle Bagg

DEERFIELD

Dinosaur, Rock, Fossil Shop
213 Greenfield Road
Gina Bordoni-Cowley

Logan Training Group
19 Kelleher Dr.
Richard Logan

EASTHAMPTON

Aldeia
116 Pleasant St., Studio 232
Lillianna Pereira

Haircuts by Jessy at Lisa’s Hair Shop
54A Northampton St.
Jessy Kaminski

Lularoe
10 Lyman Ave., Apt. B
Jennifer Dunn

Nylus Rift
22 Water Lane
Jesus Santiago

EAST LONGMEADOW

Financial Engines
601 North Main St.
Lawrence Raffone

Sayegh Jewelers Inc.
60 Shaker Road
Jamil Sayegh

GREENFIELD

Bonnie’s Beauty Salon
466 Main St.
Bonnie Root

CubeSmart 6943
1135 Bernardston Road
Cube HHF Northeast MA, LLC

Just Peachy Consulting and Web Design
32 Olive St., Apt. 204
Alexandra Martines

HADLEY

AVNIEL Consulting
43 Huntington Road
Robert Peterson

Elaine Center at Hadley
20 North Maple St.
Sunbridge

Go! Calendars
367 Russell St.
Marc Winkleman

River Valley Realty Services
114 Bay Road
Tim Murphy

A Tranquil Journey Massage
245 Russell St.
Lisa Dowers

HAMPDEN

Loddadis
34 Springhouse Road
Jennifer Thayer

HOLYOKE

ABC Pizza
2233 Northampton St.
Jamal Alkattan, Olga Alkattan, Harris Alkattan

Bridge Motor Sales
914 Main St.
James Roule

Highland Home Services
245 Lacus Dr.
Michael Hearn

Mateh N Fashion
146 High St.
Bryan Gonzalez

Momi, LLC
172 Sargeant St., 1st Floor
Mohammad Nusrat

LONGMEADOW

Croteau Home Improvement
252 Kenmore Dr.
Raymond Croteau

Everstrung Badminton Service
594 Pinewood Dr.
Yuan Li

Polyxeny Stamou Immigration Law
61 Pinewood St.
Polyxeny Stamou

Springfield Indians Hockey Club Inc.
123 Dwight Road
Peter Cooney

LUDLOW

First Choice Service
91 Wilno Ave.
Manuel Quiterio

JZ Hair
271 East St.
Julie Zacharewicz

Seamlessly Krafty
5 Sewall St.
Melissa Moquin

NORTHAMPTON

Burrows & Weiss
78 Main St., Suite 501
Mikas Weiss

Comedy as a Weapon
82 Bridge St.
Timothy Lovett

Junior General Maintenance Service
63 Center St.
Segundo Pichazaca

Panopera Productions
231 Main St.
Alan Schneider

Shawna Stern, LMT
98 Main St.
Shawna Stern

Whiting Energy Fuels
300A King St.
Richard Whiting Jr.

PALMER

China House
1240 Park St.
Yamei Xian

Park Auto LLC
1313 Park St.
Stephen Stathis

Simple Organizing Solutions
3014 Pine St.
Anne Bernardin

Skaza Logging
346 Wilbraham St.
Steven Skaza

SOUTH HADLEY

Dave Miner Exterior Home Improvements
347 Newton St.
Dave Miner

FPW Construction
513 Newton St.
Sean Fontaine

Pioneer Valley Strings
37 Mountain Ave.
Scott Slapin, Tanya Solomon

Ron’s Precision Automotive
504C Granby Road
Ronald Paul

United Construction & Home
38 Woodbridge Terrace
Manuel Reyes

SOUTHWICK

Reichert Family Farm
358 North Loomis St.
Maxwell Reichert

SPRINGFIELD

A1A Investigators Inc.
1500 Main St.
James Wojnar

Brownstone Banquet Hall
1482 State St.
Charlesetta Rennix

Byron Keenan Funeral Home
1858 Allen St.
Forastiere Family

Catuogno Court Reporting
1414 Main St.
Raymond Francis

Cheng’s Kitchen
170 Eastern Ave.
Changjin Zou

Excellent Limo
801 Worthington St.
Gumercindo Abreu

Law Office of Michael D. Facchini
728 Liberty St.
Michael Facchini

Long Hill Mini Market and Deli
28 Longhill St.
Samuel Veras

LRey Construction
1123 Sumner Ave.
Luis Reynoso

Maxx One Enterprises
240 Walnut St.
James Bennett

Naty’s Nails
64 Fullerton St.
Natalie Heredia

Rick’s Auto Body Inc.
375 Pasco Road
Raymond Pecor

The Traveling Toolbox
107 Carver St.
Alan Jarvis

WARE

Allied Auto Sales
184 West St.
Richard O’Riley, Joan O’Riley

Deida Auto World
2 Vernon St.
Ismael Deida Jr.

Goodbeads
184 Greenwich Plains Road
Monika Normand

NAPA Auto Parts
175 West St.
Francis Moran

WESTFIELD

Blissful Brook Family Daycare
731 West Road
Krystal Young-LaFountain

LBI Truck & Bus Repair
14 Delmont Ave.
Dana Lecrenski

Southwood Acres
342 Southwick Road
MA Westfield LP

Westfield Aviation Museum
20 Airport Road
Westfield Aviation Museum

WEST SPRINGFIELD

ATC Group Services LLC
73 William Franks Dr.
Tanya Smith

Automotive Innovators LLC
19 Norman St.
Eric Laizer

Cactushead Puppets
131 Ashley Ave.
Megan Regan

Dean Auto Sales
6 River St.
Richard Rindels

D.G. Motor Sports
1321 Morgan Road
Daniel Guistina

The Kids’ Place Inc.
915 Memorial Ave.
Scott Petersen

Mass Auto Detailing
264 Rogers Ave.
Niyaz Mamedov

Orange Shutter Studios
85 Poplar Ave.
Stephani Labonte

Pro Signs
777 Riverdale St.
George Smarz Jr.

Warranty Logistics, LLC
1102 Riverdale St.
Warranty Logistics, LLC

WILBRAHAM

A & C Business Services
95 Post Office Park
WMass Business Services, LLC

Cooley Contracting LLC
17 Nokomis Road
James Cooley

Manny’s Olive Oil Inc.
1872 Boston Road
Barbara Rouithis

Rich Heineman Home Improvement
29 Victoria Lane
Richard Heineman Jr.

