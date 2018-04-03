Navigation

Doing Business as Certificates

on April 3, 2018 in DBA Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the months of March 2018.

AMHERST

DeJong Consulting
81 Pine Grove
Christine DeJong

Ichiban Asian Bistro
106 North Pleasant St.
Chuan Jiao Bistro Inc., Zhao Liu Wang

MyEyeDr.
22 University Dr.
MyEyeDr. Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.

Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.
Susan Bronson

BELCHERTOWN

People’s Massage
442 State St.
Mary Hurley

Perfect Arrangements
39 Federal St.
David Paul, Barbara Paul

Seven One Nine
37 Fuller St.
Thomas Cooke

Taubman Tech Consulting
33 Two Ponds Road
Alexander Taubman

ZK Construction
82 South Liberty St.
Zbigbiew Krotki

CHICOPEE

Adams Co.
1033 Chicopee St.
Robert Adams

Alex’s Home Improvement
21 Firest St.
Aleksandr Pereoala

Belladonna Boutique
342 Front St.
Jasmine Santiago

Bruscoe Construction
98 Mount Vernon Road
Jared Bruscoe

D.S. Home Improvements
89 Northwood St.
Dustin Stewart

Gothique
108 Greenpoint Circle
David Collier

J.C. Construction Services
45 Ellerton St.
Juan Carlos Garcia Cortez

Mias y Hermanos
61 Davis Road
Wandy Feliz-Suriel

Peter Boutin Audio Consultants
211 Fuller Road
Peter Boutin

Wil’s Top Quality Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
274 Carew St.
Wilkid Valcinord

DEERFIELD

40 Conway St., LLC
40 Conway St.
Francis Naida

Ciesluk’s Market
55C North Main St.
Nicole Ciesluk

EASTHAMPTON

Aaron’s Paradise Transportation
1 Lovefield St.
Scott Belleniore, Elizabeth Dube

Ana Knil
116 Pleasant St., Suite 055
Sasanqua Link

Go with the Float, LLC
122 Pleasant St.
Stephen Bryla

Jodoin Home Improvement
15 Jones Dr.
Mark Jodoin

To Dye For, LLC
66 Northampton St.
Alicia Duprey

WT Moore Solutions
45 Maple St.
William Moore

EAST LONGMEADOW

Ascent Laser Aesthetics, LLC
250 North Main St.
Kevin Coughlin

Irina’s
100 Shaker Road
Vladimir Kulenok

Johnson Boys Landscaping
2 Peachtree Road
Robert Johnson

Metamotive Product Development
17 Donamore Lane
Hubert Pfabe

S & P Appraisals
40 Villanova St.
Susan Cunningham

GREENFIELD

Aladdin Food Management Services, LLC
1 College Dr.
Divina Grayson

All About the Promo
13 Cedar St.
Susan Brulotte, John Michelson

Baystate Tax Service
14 Miles St.
Richard L. Holbrook III Associates Inc.

Bonnie B’s Country Kitchen
204 Main St.
Bonnie Brown

Carolyn’s Hair
54 School St.
Carolyn Murray

Community911 Training Inc.
38 Haywood St.
Community911 Training Inc.

CSR Painting Services
28 Pond St.
Colby Roche

Deeply Discounted
51 Phyllis Lane
Dan Tutelya, Yauneni Berun

K Salon
18 Miles St.
Kristina Bergeron

Mattress Outlet
142 Main St.
Harry Foster

MyEyeDr.
489 Bernardston Road
MyEyeDr. Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.

New England Camper Repair
1399 Bernardston Road
Jeffrey Ennis

Pack the Stilettos Travel Agency
178 Fairview St.
Amy Patt

Semaski Financial
58 Highland Ave.
Jason Semaski

Surviving Addiction Group of Narcotics Anonymous
68 Federal St.
Michael Rosa

LUDLOW

Ray Haluch Inc.
1014 Center St.
Raymond Haluch, Joanne Martins

NORTHAMPTON

Cohn Financial
27 Fort St.
Catherine Smith

Curran and Keegan Financial
48 Round Hill Road, Suite 2
Karen Curran, Molly Keegan

Greg Smith Home Repair
134 Crescent St.
Gregory Smith

Ibby & Eric Photography
351 Pleasant St.
Eric Rzegocki

José Bou Catering Service
261 Florence Road
José Bou

Larian Products
16 Market St.
Paul Ricard

Lucky’s Tattoo and Piercing
37 Main St.
Isaac Torrin

Natasha Campbell Multicultural Clinical Services
16 Center St.
Natasha Campbell

Reconnection Wellness
13 Old South St.
Kathryn Barvainis

Top Shelf Bars
13 Rust Ave.
Nicholas Paine

PALMER

Signature Masonry Inc.
1371 Main St.
David Lane, Edward Libera III

SpudSlingers
175 Summer St.
Mary Shirzadi

SOUTHWICK

Pathways to Healing by Aimee
617 College Highway
Aimee Sawyer

Sunset Ridge Farm
108 Coes Hill Road
Joshua Pilling

SPRINGFIELD

Baystate Hospice
50 Maple St.
Baystate Visiting Nurse Assoc. & Hospice

C & B Landscaping
54 Fallston St.
C & B Snow Removal

CT Truck
59 Lansing Place
Chuong Truong

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
1465 Boston Road
Donald Obitz

Elusive Ryderz
174 Berkshire Ave.
Robert Ruiz

Henry’s Jewelry Store
208 Main St.
Barbara Kamuda

Home Like Management
199 Dickinson St.
Anthony Cardaropoli

Horizon
34 Goodwin St.
Glenroy Bristol

Housemaster
112 Washington Road
Roger Peterson

Innovate413
1350 Main St.
Samalid Hogan

Nails by Tia Lynn
535 Main St.
Tia Fortier

Namco Pools Inc.
1500 Boston Road
William Rauch

New England Motor Cars
720 Berkshire Ave.
Mohammad Burhan

Northgate Dental Center
1985 Main St.
Kavitha Sathya

Parkerview Services Inc.
11 Washington Road
Roger Peterson

The Pocketbookman
618 Belmont Ave.
Byron Brown

Roger’s Electric
11 Perkins St.
Roger Fahringer

Shanndolls Boutique
72 Humbert St.
Shannan Swinton

Sherman Landscaping
111 Alden St.
Devon Sherman

Spiritual Growth Reminder
77 Carver St.
Judith Rady

TTBB & Styles
477 Boston Road
Shawntay Badger

Wallace Trucking
155 Jasper St.
Devon Wallace

Wheeler’s Convenience
597 Dickinson St.
Faiz Rabbani

WARE

Davi Nails & Spa
352 Palmer Road
Linh Le

Needles & Pins
52A Main St.
Joanna Przypek

WESTFIELD

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
291 East Main St.
Landd Corp.

GDM Aircraft
111 Airport Road
Michelle Zemba

Greylock Insurance Agency
30 Court St.
Greylock Financial & Insurance

Lecrenski Bros. Inc.
14 Delmont Ave.
Lecrenski Bros. Inc.

McLellan Machine Co.
571 Southampton Road
Jonathan McLellan

Sweet Aleksandr
177 Meadow St.
Aleksandr Chernov

Wise Vapors
30 Main St.
Wise Vapors

WEST SPRINGFIELD

Commercial Truck Tire Center
1264 Union St.
Holyoke Tire & Auto

D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
1067 Riverdale St.
Landd Corp.

KPC Enterprises
35 Lower Beverly Hills
Pedro Cuello

Scuderi Group Inc.
1111 Elm St.
Salvatore Scuderi

Shangri-La Grocery
753 Union St.
Chitra Rai

Soap by Susan
89 Brookline Ave.
Susan McCarthy

Therafeet
1680 Riverdale St.
Therapeutic Feet Inc.

United Landscaping
96 Southworth St.
Andrei Dobrin

West Side Tire & Auto Service
930 Memorial Ave.
Holyoke Tire & Auto\

WILBRAHAM

Bright Wolf
57 High Pine Circle
Joseph Valickus

Caban’s Heating
27 Stony Hill Road
Felix Caban

Grace & Impact
17 Pearl Lane
Lynne Britton

J. Thouin Events
5 Sunset Rock Road
Jessica Thouin

Jones Home Improvement
20 Red Bridge Road
Robert Jones

The Skin Studio
2341 Boston Road, Suite 306
Maegen Arroyo

Total Landscape Construction
9 Hickory Hill Dr.
Marc Bessette

Western Mass Prowash, LLC
1003 Stony Hill Road
Steven Croteau

