Doing Business as Certificates

The following business certificates and trade names were issued or renewed during the months of March 2018.
AMHERST
DeJong Consulting
81 Pine Grove
Christine DeJong
Ichiban Asian Bistro
106 North Pleasant St.
Chuan Jiao Bistro Inc., Zhao Liu Wang
MyEyeDr.
22 University Dr.
MyEyeDr. Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.
Yiddish Book Center
1021 West St.
Susan Bronson
BELCHERTOWN
People’s Massage
442 State St.
Mary Hurley
Perfect Arrangements
39 Federal St.
David Paul, Barbara Paul
Seven One Nine
37 Fuller St.
Thomas Cooke
Taubman Tech Consulting
33 Two Ponds Road
Alexander Taubman
ZK Construction
82 South Liberty St.
Zbigbiew Krotki
CHICOPEE
Adams Co.
1033 Chicopee St.
Robert Adams
Alex’s Home Improvement
21 Firest St.
Aleksandr Pereoala
Belladonna Boutique
342 Front St.
Jasmine Santiago
Bruscoe Construction
98 Mount Vernon Road
Jared Bruscoe
D.S. Home Improvements
89 Northwood St.
Dustin Stewart
Gothique
108 Greenpoint Circle
David Collier
J.C. Construction Services
45 Ellerton St.
Juan Carlos Garcia Cortez
Mias y Hermanos
61 Davis Road
Wandy Feliz-Suriel
Peter Boutin Audio Consultants
211 Fuller Road
Peter Boutin
Wil’s Top Quality Carpet and Upholstery Cleaning Services
274 Carew St.
Wilkid Valcinord
DEERFIELD
40 Conway St., LLC
40 Conway St.
Francis Naida
Ciesluk’s Market
55C North Main St.
Nicole Ciesluk
EASTHAMPTON
Aaron’s Paradise Transportation
1 Lovefield St.
Scott Belleniore, Elizabeth Dube
Ana Knil
116 Pleasant St., Suite 055
Sasanqua Link
Go with the Float, LLC
122 Pleasant St.
Stephen Bryla
Jodoin Home Improvement
15 Jones Dr.
Mark Jodoin
To Dye For, LLC
66 Northampton St.
Alicia Duprey
WT Moore Solutions
45 Maple St.
William Moore
EAST LONGMEADOW
Ascent Laser Aesthetics, LLC
250 North Main St.
Kevin Coughlin
Irina’s
100 Shaker Road
Vladimir Kulenok
Johnson Boys Landscaping
2 Peachtree Road
Robert Johnson
Metamotive Product Development
17 Donamore Lane
Hubert Pfabe
S & P Appraisals
40 Villanova St.
Susan Cunningham
GREENFIELD
Aladdin Food Management Services, LLC
1 College Dr.
Divina Grayson
All About the Promo
13 Cedar St.
Susan Brulotte, John Michelson
Baystate Tax Service
14 Miles St.
Richard L. Holbrook III Associates Inc.
Bonnie B’s Country Kitchen
204 Main St.
Bonnie Brown
Carolyn’s Hair
54 School St.
Carolyn Murray
Community911 Training Inc.
38 Haywood St.
Community911 Training Inc.
CSR Painting Services
28 Pond St.
Colby Roche
Deeply Discounted
51 Phyllis Lane
Dan Tutelya, Yauneni Berun
K Salon
18 Miles St.
Kristina Bergeron
Mattress Outlet
142 Main St.
Harry Foster
MyEyeDr.
489 Bernardston Road
MyEyeDr. Optometry of Massachusetts, P.C.
New England Camper Repair
1399 Bernardston Road
Jeffrey Ennis
Pack the Stilettos Travel Agency
178 Fairview St.
Amy Patt
Semaski Financial
58 Highland Ave.
Jason Semaski
Surviving Addiction Group of Narcotics Anonymous
68 Federal St.
Michael Rosa
LUDLOW
Ray Haluch Inc.
1014 Center St.
Raymond Haluch, Joanne Martins
NORTHAMPTON
Cohn Financial
27 Fort St.
Catherine Smith
Curran and Keegan Financial
48 Round Hill Road, Suite 2
Karen Curran, Molly Keegan
Greg Smith Home Repair
134 Crescent St.
Gregory Smith
Ibby & Eric Photography
351 Pleasant St.
Eric Rzegocki
José Bou Catering Service
261 Florence Road
José Bou
Larian Products
16 Market St.
Paul Ricard
Lucky’s Tattoo and Piercing
37 Main St.
Isaac Torrin
Natasha Campbell Multicultural Clinical Services
16 Center St.
Natasha Campbell
Reconnection Wellness
13 Old South St.
Kathryn Barvainis
Top Shelf Bars
13 Rust Ave.
Nicholas Paine
PALMER
Signature Masonry Inc.
1371 Main St.
David Lane, Edward Libera III
SpudSlingers
175 Summer St.
Mary Shirzadi
SOUTHWICK
Pathways to Healing by Aimee
617 College Highway
Aimee Sawyer
Sunset Ridge Farm
108 Coes Hill Road
Joshua Pilling
SPRINGFIELD
Baystate Hospice
50 Maple St.
Baystate Visiting Nurse Assoc. & Hospice
C & B Landscaping
54 Fallston St.
C & B Snow Removal
CT Truck
59 Lansing Place
Chuong Truong
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
1465 Boston Road
Donald Obitz
Elusive Ryderz
174 Berkshire Ave.
Robert Ruiz
Henry’s Jewelry Store
208 Main St.
Barbara Kamuda
Home Like Management
199 Dickinson St.
Anthony Cardaropoli
Horizon
34 Goodwin St.
Glenroy Bristol
Housemaster
112 Washington Road
Roger Peterson
Innovate413
1350 Main St.
Samalid Hogan
Nails by Tia Lynn
535 Main St.
Tia Fortier
Namco Pools Inc.
1500 Boston Road
William Rauch
New England Motor Cars
720 Berkshire Ave.
Mohammad Burhan
Northgate Dental Center
1985 Main St.
Kavitha Sathya
Parkerview Services Inc.
11 Washington Road
Roger Peterson
The Pocketbookman
618 Belmont Ave.
Byron Brown
Roger’s Electric
11 Perkins St.
Roger Fahringer
Shanndolls Boutique
72 Humbert St.
Shannan Swinton
Sherman Landscaping
111 Alden St.
Devon Sherman
Spiritual Growth Reminder
77 Carver St.
Judith Rady
TTBB & Styles
477 Boston Road
Shawntay Badger
Wallace Trucking
155 Jasper St.
Devon Wallace
Wheeler’s Convenience
597 Dickinson St.
Faiz Rabbani
WARE
Davi Nails & Spa
352 Palmer Road
Linh Le
Needles & Pins
52A Main St.
Joanna Przypek
WESTFIELD
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
291 East Main St.
Landd Corp.
GDM Aircraft
111 Airport Road
Michelle Zemba
Greylock Insurance Agency
30 Court St.
Greylock Financial & Insurance
Lecrenski Bros. Inc.
14 Delmont Ave.
Lecrenski Bros. Inc.
McLellan Machine Co.
571 Southampton Road
Jonathan McLellan
Sweet Aleksandr
177 Meadow St.
Aleksandr Chernov
Wise Vapors
30 Main St.
Wise Vapors
WEST SPRINGFIELD
Commercial Truck Tire Center
1264 Union St.
Holyoke Tire & Auto
D’Angelo Grilled Sandwiches
1067 Riverdale St.
Landd Corp.
KPC Enterprises
35 Lower Beverly Hills
Pedro Cuello
Scuderi Group Inc.
1111 Elm St.
Salvatore Scuderi
Shangri-La Grocery
753 Union St.
Chitra Rai
Soap by Susan
89 Brookline Ave.
Susan McCarthy
Therafeet
1680 Riverdale St.
Therapeutic Feet Inc.
United Landscaping
96 Southworth St.
Andrei Dobrin
West Side Tire & Auto Service
930 Memorial Ave.
Holyoke Tire & Auto\
WILBRAHAM
Bright Wolf
57 High Pine Circle
Joseph Valickus
Caban’s Heating
27 Stony Hill Road
Felix Caban
Grace & Impact
17 Pearl Lane
Lynne Britton
J. Thouin Events
5 Sunset Rock Road
Jessica Thouin
Jones Home Improvement
20 Red Bridge Road
Robert Jones
The Skin Studio
2341 Boston Road, Suite 306
Maegen Arroyo
Total Landscape Construction
9 Hickory Hill Dr.
Marc Bessette
Western Mass Prowash, LLC
1003 Stony Hill Road
Steven Croteau