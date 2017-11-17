Dowd Insurance Agencies Hires Mason Lebron as Account Executive

HOLYOKE — The Dowd Agencies, LLC recently welcomed Mason Lebron as an account executive.

“The Dowd Agencies continues to grow to meet the needs of the communities we serve,” said John Dowd, president and CEO. “Mason is a welcome addition to our team, bringing experience with property, casualty, and life insurance, and a strong commitment to customer service.”

Prior to joining the Dowd Agencies, Lebron began his career as an account representative with Amica Mutual Insurance Co., and then gained additional experience as a sales associate with Liberty Mutual Insurance and Berkshire Insurance Group.

Dowd noted that Lebron will work to “cultivate and establish new client relationships through referral opportunities and advise clients, both new and established, about the proper coverage for their individual needs.”