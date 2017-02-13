Dr. Robert Roose Named VP of Mercy Behavioral Health Care

SPRINGFIELD — Dr. Robert Roose has been named vice president of Mercy Behavioral Health Care. In this role, Roose oversees Providence Behavioral Health Hospital (PBHH) and leads the behavioral-health service lines, which include psychiatric and addiction and recovery services. He also represents behavioral health services as a member of the senior leadership team.

Since his arrival at PBHH in 2013, Roose has spearheaded the expansion and renovation of opioid-treatment programs, secured the addition of an office-based practice utilizing all medication-assisted treatments, developed new partnerships with community providers, and gained DPH backing to open a new clinical stabilization service at Providence. He most recently served as chief medical officer and vice president of Addiction and Recovery Services at PBHH.

In addition to his responsibilities at Providence, Roose is currently on the Quality Improvement Council of the American Society of Addiction Medicine, the Substance Use Disorder Prevention and Treatment Task Force of the Massachusetts Hospital Assoc., the Hampden County Addiction Task Force, and Gov. Charlie Baker’s Opioid Addiction Working Group. He has presented and published on various aspects of addiction treatment, focusing primarily on patients receiving medication-assisted treatment for opioid-use disorder. His work integrating hepatitis C treatment and a peer program into an opioid-treatment program is also featured in an award-winning documentary, The Fix: The Healing Is Mutual.

Roose earned his doctor of medicine and master in public health degrees at George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences in Washington D.C. and completed his residency training at Montefiore Medical Center/Albert Einstein College of Medicine in the Bronx, N.Y.