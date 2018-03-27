Dress for Success to Host Annual Gala on April 12

SPRINGFIELD — Thursday, April 12 will be an evening of inspiration and celebration when hundreds of people gather at CityStage to celebrate the work of Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts.

“This evening is about realizing what truly empowers women’s greatest,” said Dawn Creighton, board president of Dress for Success. “It’s so much more than suits and shoes. When young women dream about who they want to be, they see much more than clothes, and so do we. We see bright futures, fulfilling careers, and healthy families. We see leaders.”

This year’s event will feature an artistic visual representation of the Dress for Success mission and vision by Robert Charles Photography.

“We hope this image will inspire countless young girls to see themselves as the amazing women they will one day become,” said Edward Zemba, president of Robert Charles Photography.

With the support of its donors, volunteers and community partners, each year Dress for Success serves nearly 70,000 women worldwide.

The Common Threads event will share the success stories of several recent program participants who received support, tools, and professional attire necessary to pursue employment. The event will feature speeches by Pattie Hallberg, CEO of Girl Scouts Central and Western Massachusetts; Maura McCaffrey, president and CEO of Health New England; and Christina Royal, president of Holyoke Community College. Each speaker will share her personal journey to get to where she is today.

Tickets for the event, which runs from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., are on sale now for $50. To purchase tickets, click here or contact Margaret Tantillo at (413) 732-8179 or westernmass@dressforsuccess.com.