Dress for Success to Host Tag Sale

Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host a clothing tag sale at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness of its mission of helping women achieve their goal of creating a better life. Women may choose from an extensive array of work-suitable clothing, shoes, accessories, and more.

These new and gently used clothing include selections from name-brand fashion houses including Anne Klein, Evan Picone, Ellen Tracy, and many more. People can fill a shopping bag for only $25.

There is an abundance of clothing, so items in the tag sale will be restocked throughout the three days. Dates are: Aug. 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; and Aug. 19 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. On Friday, opening day, there will be a ribbon cutting at 10 a.m. Friday and Saturday are referring agency days.

The event will be held in the Eastfield Mall at 1655 Boston Road, Springfield, where Dress for Success maintains a boutique managed by Sally Rueli. MassMutual is a sponsor of the tag sale.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. Volunteers are needed for the event. If you are interested, please contact [email protected].