Dress for Success to Hold Tag Sale at Eastfield Mall

SPRINGFIELD — In keeping with its mission to empower women to be more confident in their personal and professional lives, Dress for Success is hosting a tag sale event in Springfield, Feb. 10-12 at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness, while also working to meet the needs of women throughout the community.

Customers may peruse through the racks of new and gently used donated items, including suits, dresses, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, accessories and more. Items may be purchased by filling a shopping bag for only $25.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and Saturday, Feb. 11, and from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 12.

Saturday, Feb. 10. It will be staged in a temporary location two doors down from the Western Mass. Dress for Success Boutique.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success. Volunteers are needed to staff the event. If interested, please contact: dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com. This event follows two years of highly successful tag sales, each raising thousands of dollars and engaging the help of hundreds of community volunteers.