Dress for Success to Host Tag Sale Aug. 18-20

HOLYOKE — In keeping with its mission to empower women to be more confident in their personal and professional lives, Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts is hosting a tag sale at the Holyoke Mall to raise funds and awareness, while also working to meet the needs of women throughout the community.

The sale is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers may peruse through the racks of new and gently used donated items, including suits, dresses, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Items may be purchased by filling a shopping bag for only $25.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success. Anyone interested, in volunteering should e-mail westernmass@dressforsuccess.org.