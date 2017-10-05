Dress for Success to Lead Discussion on Breaking Down Barriers

SPRINGFIELD — Area employers and human-resource professionals are invited to join Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts for a panel discussion about breaking down the barriers that stand between the region’s workforce and sustained employment.

With sponsorship support from the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, United Personnel, Sperion Staffing, Armbrook Village, and Western MA HRMA, the event will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 24, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield.

“The right dress or suit might give you the confidence you need to perform well in an interview,” said Dawn Creighton, president of Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts. “But in order to truly be successful in the workplace, there are many barriers that must be overcome. Real success happens when employees and employers can work together to resolve some of these issues.”

Tickets for the event cost $25 and may be purchased online at westernmassachusettsdressforsuccess.org or by calling (860) 638-8980.