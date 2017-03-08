Dress for Success, T-Birds Partner for ‘Hockey ’n Heels’ Fund-raiser

SPRINGFIELD — Dress for Success Western Massachusetts will host “Hockey ’n Heels” Saturday, March 11 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the MassMutual Center in Springfield, during the Springfield Thunderbirds vs. Hartford Wolfpack game.

A donation of $50 will purchase admission to the pre-game cocktail reception with special guests Jennifer Brodeur, the UMass Football Assoc. head athletic trainer; Doug Janik, Springfield Thunderbirds assistant coach; and Nate Costa, executive vice president of the Springfield Thunderbirds, as well as admission to the Thunderbirds-Wolfpack game. The $50 also includes a $20 donation to Dress for Success Western Massachusetts to support its programming in 2017.

“We are extremely excited to be partnering with the Springfield Thunderbirds for an amazing fund-raising opportunity,” said Dawn Creighton, president of the board of directors for Dress for Success Western Massachusetts. “We are thrilled to be at the Thunderbirds vs. Wolfpack game during Baystate’s Pink in the Rink event. Great to see so many organizations in our community supporting women.”

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.