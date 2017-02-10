Dress for Success Tag Sale at Eastfield Mall Slated for Feb. 10-12

SPRINGFIELD — In keeping with its mission to empower women to be more confident in their personal and professional lives, Dress for Success is hosting a tag sale in Springfield this weekend to raise funds and awareness, while also working to meet the needs of women throughout the community.

The event will be held today, Feb. 10, and Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, Feb. 12, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., at Eastfield Mall, 1655 Boston Road (temporary location, two doors down from Western Mass. Dress for Success Boutique). Customers may peruse through the racks of new and gently used donated items, including suits, dresses, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Items may be purchased by filling a shopping bag for only $25.

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success. Volunteers are needed to staff the event. If interested, contact dressforsuccessspringfield@gmail.com. This event follows two years of successful tag sales, each raising thousands of dollars and engaging the help of hundreds of community volunteers.