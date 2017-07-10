E. Denis Walsh to Be Honored at Memorial Dedication Today

HOLYOKE — A memorial service for E. Denis Walsh, formerly president of Weld Management, is scheduled for today at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park in Holyoke. Walsh passed away on Dec. 26, 2016.

Walsh was instrumental in renovating Holyoke’s historic architecture into the grand condition of days past. His most notable projects included the Caledonian Building at 189 High St., the current home of the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at 177 High St., and most recently the renovation of the neglected former Holyoke Catholic High School and the convent.

He graduated from Boston College with a degree in economics. After graduating from Boston College, he traveled to the Middle East, where he taught English at Baghdad College in Iraq. When he returned, he earned his MBA from Boston College and joined the Army Reserve. Later, he began his real-estate career and in 1976 founded his own real-estate-development company, Weld Management, where he worked with his son Lucas.

Walsh will be honored at a dedication ceremony for his vision and investment in improving downtown Holyoke. Mayor Alex Morse and Chamber of Commerce President Kathleen Anderson will preside. Also in attendance will be Mountain View Landscapes and Lawncare President Stephen Corrigan, who prepared the dedication parcel directly across from the Chestnut Park Apartments, as well as friends and family of Walsh.

The public is invited to attend. Anyone interested in attending the memorial service may contact the Greater Holyoke Chamber of Commerce at info@holyokchamber.com or (413) 534-3376.