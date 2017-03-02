EANE Management Conference Slated for April 6

AGAWAM — The Employers Assoc. of the NorthEast (EANE) announced its 13th annual Management Conference will be held on Thursday, April 6 at the Springfield Marriott. With a focus on the power of passion in leadership, the full-day conference will address how managers and supervisors can motivate themselves and their teams to create a culture of high performance.

“Passionate leadership is about engaging and challenging people to reach new highs,” said Meredith Wise, EANE president. “Our conference this year focuses on the skills that support the leadership traits of a passionate leader.”

The program will feature keynote speakers Rick Barrera and Bruce Christopher. Barrera, the head of faculty for the Center for Heart Led Leadership, works with Fortune 500 CEOs, world-class mountain climbers, astronauts, professional actors, and SEAL Team Six leaders teaching them how to build high-performance teams. Christopher, a psychologist and humorist, offers cutting-edge content with a mix of comedy, showing audiences how to embrace change and giving them practical skills to apply for success.

The cost for the program is $350 per person with discounts for three or more. Register at www.eane.org/management17 or by calling (877) 662-6444. It will offer 6.25 credits from the HR Certification Institute and SHRM. Sponsoring the program are Johnson & Hill Staffing Services and the HR Certification Institute.