East Village Place Again Ranks in Top 1% of Senior-care Providers

EAST LONGMEADOW — East Village Place has been awarded a Best of Senior Living Award for 2018 by SeniorAdvisor.com, the largest ratings and reviews site for senior care and services in North America and Canada. This represents the third consecutive year the assisted-living and memory-care community has been so ranked. Located at 50 Benton Dr. in East Longmeadow, East Village Place is operated by Watermark Retirement Communities, a company that has been helping people thrive for more than 30 years.

SeniorAdvisor.com is in its fifth year of hosting the Best of Senior Living Awards. According to the site, the named recipients represent the best of the best of in-home care, assisted living, and other senior-living services, based on the online reviews written by seniors and their families. This exclusive designation honors the top 1% of senior-care providers across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are honored to be the only community in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts to receive this prestigious award three years running. Our commitment to creating an extraordinary community where people thrive is evidenced by each positive review we receive from residents, families, associates, and guests,” said Pam Skiba, executive director. “I attribute our excellent track record to the longevity of our experienced staff. We extend a cordial invitation to those unfamiliar with our community to visit East Village Place and experience in person why our residents and their families consider us one of the best senior living communities.”