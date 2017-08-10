Eastfield Mall to Host Dress for Success Tag Sale Aug. 18-20

SPRINGFIELD — In keeping with its mission to empower women to be more confident in their personal and professional lives, Dress for Success of Western Massachusetts is hosting a tag sale at the Eastfield Mall to raise funds and awareness, while also working to meet the needs of women throughout the community. The sale has moved from its original location at the Holyoke Mall.

The sale is scheduled for Friday, Aug. 18 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.; Saturday, Aug. 19 from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Sunday, Aug. 20 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Customers may peruse through the racks of new and gently used donated items, including suits, dresses, pants, blouses, skirts, shoes, accessories, and more. Items may be purchased by filling a shopping bag for only $25.

“We are delighted and grateful to have the ongoing support of Eastfield Mall, as well as our lead sponsor, MassMutual,” said Dawn Creighton, board president of Dress for Success. “Once again, we have some fabulous items for everyone to enjoy. What could be better than getting great deals on gorgeous clothing while supporting the important work of Dress for Success?”

All proceeds will benefit Dress for Success. Anyone interested in volunteering should e-mail westernmass@dressforsuccess.org.