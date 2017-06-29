Economic Development Strategy Report Available from PVPC

SPRINGFIELD — The Pioneer Valley Planning Commission recently completed the 2017 Annual Update of the Plan for Progress, the region’s Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

The document presents regional performance indicators of progress in the region and provides a detailed listing of major committed projects of regional significance – from infrastructure and transportation to redevelopment and new construction. The 2017 CEDS is available online (http://www.pvpc.org/plans/comprehensive-economic-development-strategy-ceds), or hard copies can be provided upon request.

The report also identifies eligible projects seeking federal grant assistance from the EDA during the upcoming 12-18 months.

The document is required by the U.S. Economic Development Administration to report the status of ongoing economic development initiatives.