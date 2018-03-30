Educational Breakfast on April 24 to Tackle Cybersecurity

SOUTH HADLEY — The South Hadley and Granby Chamber of Commerce will host an educational breakfast on “Cybersecurity for Businesses” on Tuesday, April 24 at 7:30 a.m. at Loomis Village, 20 Bayon Dr., South Hadley.

Every day sees millions of attempts against companies to compromise data. Attacks like phishing and ransomware can be prevented with simple steps and employee education. This presentation will discuss best practices in an online world to help protect one’s business. Presenters are Joe Zazzaro, senior vice president of Information Technology at PeoplesBank, and David Thibault, the bank’s first vice president of Commercial Banking.

The event is sponsored by The Loomis Communities. The cost is $10 for chamber members and $15 for non-members. To register, call (413) 532-6451 or e-mail sara@shgchamber.com.