Eight Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin Attorneys Honored by Best Lawyers

SPRINGFIELD — Local law firm Shatz, Schwartz and Fentin, P.C. announced that eight of its attorneys were listed in The Best Lawyers in America for 2019. They include:

• Michele Feinstein, in the fields of elder law and trusts and estates;

• Shareholder Gary Fentin, banking and finance law and commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) law;

• Shareholder Carol Cioe Klyman, elder law;

• Managing Partner Timothy Mulhern, corporate law and tax law;

• Shareholder Steven Schwartz, business organizations (including LLCs and partnerships), closely held companies, and family business law, as well as corporate law;

• Shareholder James Sheils, commercial transactions/Uniform Commercial Code (UCC) law;

• Shareholder Ann Weber, elder law; and

• Shareholder Steven Weiss, bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law.

In addition, Weiss and Mulhern were both recognized as 2019 Lawyers of the Year — Weiss for his work in the field of bankruptcy and creditor-debtor rights/insolvency and reorganization law, and Mulhern for his work in the field of corporate law.

