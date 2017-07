Scenes from the Class of 2017 June Event

The Log Cabin in Holyoke was once again bursting with energy and excitement as more than 700 people packed the house to celebrate the 40 Under Forty class of 2017 — the 11th class of successful young professionals so honored by BusinessWest since the program’s inception in 2007.

Photos by Leah Martin Photography

40u40-5417 ◄ Back Next ► Picture 1 of 26 Representatives from sponsors Baystate Health (back) and the Gaudreau Group celebrate the winners.

Go HERE to View the Sponsor’s Videos

Presenting Sponsors

Sponsors