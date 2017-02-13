Ellen Leuchs, Amy Schaeffler Join Community Foundation

SPRINGFIELD — The Community Foundation of Western Massachusetts (CFWM) has added two full-time members to its team: Vice President for Philanthropic Services Ellen Leuchs and Director of IT Amy Schaeffler.

Leuchs has held a variety of positions in the nonprofit sector, both in programs and, more extensively, in development and fund-raising. She has worked in an array of settings, including institutions of higher education, the country’s largest victim-assistance agency, community-based service and advocacy programs, and a national policy organization. Her range of experience led her to develop a successful consulting career over the last decade, through which she has helped organizations throughout the Pioneer Valley as well as Boston and Vermont strengthen their fund-raising programs and achieve their goals.

Leuchs has successfully guided many local, multi-million-dollar capital campaigns, including the Amherst Survival Center, the Northampton Survival Center, the Hitchcock Center for the Environment, and the current campaign for the John P. Musante Health Center in Amherst. She is a graduate of Columbia College, Columbia University.

Schaeffler has served CFWM as an IT consultant for the past 18 months. She has an extensive financial background, having held tech and systems positions at Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, and Societe Generale. She was a senior software engineer and most recently a financial systems analyst at Dartmouth College before moving to Western Mass. two years ago.

CFWM encourages charitable giving throughout the Pioneer Valley and helps improve life in the region through donor-advised funds, grant programs, scholarships, and Valley Gives.