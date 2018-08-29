Elms College Announces 100% Hire Rate for Education Graduates

CHICOPEE — Elms College announced that all of its class of 2018 education licensure graduates, undergraduate and graduate, have successfully landed jobs as teachers in their licensure fields. This is the fifth year in a row that the Elms College Education Division has reported a 100% hire rate for its graduates.

“The continuing 100% hiring rate of our licensure completers is reflective of their diligence and commitment to youngsters,” said Mary Claffey Janeczek, chair of the Education Division at Elms College. “Students who graduate with a teaching license endorsed by Elms are in demand in local school districts because the candidates know their subject matter well, and they are able to teach students with both skill and compassion.”

Elms College allows education majors to specialize in elementary, early childhood, English as a second language, moderate special needs, or secondary education. Graduate students can work toward a master of arts in teaching degree in a variety of fields including reading specialist, a master of education degree, or a certificate of advanced graduate study.