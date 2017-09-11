Elms College Appoints New Staff at Center for Student Success

CHICOPEE — Elms College has appointed a new director of diversity and inclusion, as well as a new director of tutoring services, rounding out the staff in the college’s new Center for Student Success. The new staff members join five other student-success professionals working to ensure student retention, engagement, and achievement.

The new director of diversity and inclusion is Alaina DiGiorgio. She will work with students, faculty, and staff to foster a more welcoming and inclusive community at Elms College. She has presented at numerous conferences on topics related to the intersection of race and athletics, and worked at the University of Tennessee in the Multicultural Mentorship program. She also founded Women Empowering (WE) to strengthen community and support for female athletes at Western Illinois University, which is where she also earned her bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and her master’s degree in sport management.

The new director of tutoring services is Regina Tillona, an experienced educator who has worked to promote achievement for all learners. She most recently served as Title I director at Massachusetts Virtual Academy in Greenfield, where she created opportunities for students to explore the world as knowledgeable, creative, and thoughtful individuals. Prior to that, she worked as district coordinator at Southwick-Tolland-Granville Regional School District and director of New Leadership Charter School in Springfield. Tillona received her bachelor’s degree in education and history from Westfield State University, and her master of education degree from Western New England University.

The Center for Student Success combines the resources students need to succeed in one location, on the second floor of the Alumnae Library. The center is headed up by Joyce Hampton, dean for student success and strategic initiatives. Other staff include Tynisha Henderson, director of atudent accommodations and support services), who ensures equal access and full participation for students with diagnosed disabilities; Brian Kapinos, director of advising, who assists students with exploring or changing majors, accessing academic resources on campus, and addressing classroom difficulties or concerns; Phyllis Williams-Thompson, director of career development, who offers events, programs, workshops, and career guidance for students and alumni; and Marco Garcia, director of international programs, who promotes diversity and global awareness, coordinates immigration advising and study-abroad opportunities, and offers support for international students.

“At Elms College, we educate the whole person. We’re here to support our students intellectually, socially, and emotionally,” Hampton said. “All the offices in the Center for Student Success work together to ensure each student’s college experience is the most successful it can be.”