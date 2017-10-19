Elms College to Host Panel Discussion on Healthcare Innovation

CHICOPEE — Elms College will host a panel discussion on healthcare innovation on Thursday, Nov. 9 at 5:30 p.m. in the Dooley College Center dining room annex.

The panel, “Driving Change in the Business of Healthcare,” is presented as a collaboration between the college’s MBA program, Center for Entrepreneurial Leadership, and School of Nursing’s doctor of nursing practice program.

The panelists — entrepreneurs and innovators in the business, technology, and clinical sides of healthcare — will share stories of innovating, changing, disrupting, enhancing, advancing, and problem solving in medical and healthcare settings. They will talk about their own paths to innovation: what was easy, what was challenging, and what they would tell new entrepreneurs about getting started. In addition, they will discuss how to identify needs in the field and create solutions that meet those needs.

Panelists include entrepreneur Rick Crews, president of Medvest LLC, d/b/a AFC Urgent Care; healthcare innovator Grace LaValley, cardiovascular nurse at Baystate Health; technology entrepreneur Bryan Shnider, co-founder and CEO of TrueMedIT; and healthcare app designer Robert Horton, nurse manager at Baystate Health.

This event is free and open to all entrepreneurs, business leaders, and people who work in the healthcare field. Refreshments will be provided. Seating is limited, and registration is requested. To register, visit www.elms.edu/innovationpanel.