Elms College MBA Program to Offer MBTI Workshop

on December 19, 2017 in Daily News

CHICOPEE — The Master of Business Administration (MBA) program at Elms College will hold a Meyers-Briggs Type Indicator (MBTI) workshop on Saturday, Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to noon in the Mary Dooley College Center.

MBTI is one of the most widely used assessments in the world and provides a framework for understanding personality differences, which in business affect how people communicate, learn, and work. Participants will gain a better understanding of how they make decisions, handle conflict, and interact with others.

The cost is $140 for the general public and $99 for Elms College alumni, which includes all workshop materials and breakfast. To register, call (413) 265-2592 or e-mail scliopous@elms.edu. The deadline for registration is Dec. 29.

The MBA program at Elms College offers six specialty tracks: accounting, management, entrepreneurship, financial planning, healthcare leadership, and the new healthcare innovation track. The MBA program offers a flexible, hybrid model of delivery, allowing students to participate in live classes both in the classroom and online. The program is accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education.

