Elms College Opens Registration for January, March MBA Classes

CHICOPEE — Elms College has opened registration for the spring 2018 start dates in its master of business administration (MBA) program. Classes will begin Jan. 8, and a second session of classes will begin on March 26.

Elms College offers six MBA specialty tracks: accounting, management, entrepreneurship, financial planning, healthcare leadership, and the new healthcare innovation track. In each track, MBA students work with and learn from experts in these fields, and with experts in other industries, for a well-rounded learning experience.

“Our professional faculty members impart real-world experience they apply every day on the job to our students,” said Kim Kenney-Rockwal, director of the MBA program at Elms. “By staying on top of current and future trends, the program instructs students on how to leverage human resources from within their organization, creating opportunities to compete, move ahead, and be effective in the workplace.”

Elms’ MBA program offers a flexible, hybrid model of delivery, allowing students to participate in live classes both in the classroom and online. For students who did not major in business, Elms offers a Foundations program and an Excel for Business program.

Another feature that sets the Elms College MBA program apart is its Pathways to Leadership program, an extension of the MBA curriculum that leads participants on a journey of self-discovery. “The Pathways to Leadership component is a mix of workshops and events that MBA students and MBA graduates can take advantage of, for free, to grow as dynamic leaders in their career fields,” Kenney-Rockwal said.

The MBA program at Elms College is accredited by the International Assembly for Collegiate Business Education. It offers a strong understanding of business principles, plus the ability to apply those principles and create change on many levels. The Elms MBA program was designed to give students the skills to navigate a global economy and contribute to their local communities.

“The Elms College MBA program will challenge you to analyze and balance bottom-line business decisions with a strong emphasis on the ethical, social, and political aspects of the ever-changing business landscape, providing you with the platform for personal and professional growth,” Kenney-Rockwal said.