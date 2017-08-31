Elms College Plans Film Screening to Raise Alzheimer’s Awareness

CHICOPEE — Elms College will host a screening and discussion of the documentary Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts on Thursday, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m. in the Library Theater. The public is invited to attend. A reception will precede the screening at 6:30 p.m.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S.; this currently incurable disease devastates the 5.2 million Americans living with the disease, as well as their friends and families. Alzheimer’s: Every Minute Counts illuminates the social and economic consequences that will face the country unless a medical breakthrough is discovered.

“The screening will be a nice kickoff to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s,” said Associate Professor of Nursing Janet Moore, who, along with nursing student Molly Sullivan, is co-captaining the Elms Memory Walk Team. That walk will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at Holyoke Community College. Registration begins at 8:30 a.m., and a ceremony will be held at 9:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.

Organizing this team is a passion project for Sullivan. “During my time at the Elms, I have been motivated to find ways that allow me to live out the core values of the college and participate in causes I am passionate about,” she said. “Everyone either knows someone or cares for someone living with Alzheimer’s. I have witnessed the impact of this disease from different perspectives, as a nursing student and as the granddaughter of someone who suffered from Alzheimer’s. It is devastating to watch someone you love gradually succumb to this horrible disease.”

She added that “the walk helps to raise awareness about the devastating disease, and money raised helps to fund the search for a cure. More importantly, the walk brings the community together in the fight to end Alzheimer’s and lets those affected know that they are not alone.”

The Elms team’s goal is to raise at least $1,500 to benefit the Alzheimer’s Assoc. Students, faculty, staff, and alumni are invited to walk with the college team. For more information about the walk or to join the team, contact Moore at moorejanet@elms.edu or Sullivan at sullivanmolly@student.elms.edu.

To register for the film screening, call the Alzheimer’s Assoc. at (800) 272-3900. Those who cannot attend the walk or the screening but would still like to help the cause may make a tax-deductible donation to the team at act.alz.org/goto/elmscollege.